The South Beach Hotel in Troon, South Ayrshire been owned by the Watt family for over 40 years, and James Stewart Watt is selling the business.

Prominently located on the southwest coast of Scotland, Troon is well known for its sandy beaches and is "very popular amongst golf enthusiasts with the 152nd Open set to be held at the Royal Troon Golf Club in July 2024".

The South Beach Hotel is located on the seafront and features 32 ensuite rooms, as well as a bar, restaurant, beer garden and function room which it said is popular for large events and weddings.

He said: "After 43 wonderful and successful years we’ve made the decision to retire and seek new owners for the South Beach Hotel.

"The hotel is more than a business to us – it’s been in our family for three generations and many of our staff and customers have become lifelong friends. It’s therefore very important that we find the right buyer for the hotel – one who will carry on its legacy and continue looking after our loyal local and worldwide customer base."

Tony Spence, associate director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: "The South Beach Hotel has been family-owned for over 40 years and trades very profitably. The hotel is well placed for a new owner to further increase this existing trade going forward and we look forward to hearing from any interested parties."

Shares in Diageo are down more than 3% this morning after the world's largest spirits group reported lower sales and profits amid falling demand in Latin America and the Caribbean, one of its key whisky export markets.

The company - which produces more than 100 original Scotch brands including the world's best-selling Johnnie Walker - said sales in the six months to the end of December fell by 1.4% to $11 billion (£8.68bn). This was driven by a 23% decline in what is referred to as the LAC region which accounts for around 11% of group sales, but is a high margin business and therefore has a bigger impact on profits.

An entrepreneur who has dedicated himself to reviving the Highland economy has laid out his vision for encouraging young people to remain in their local communities.

For the first time in the 240 year history of The Herald, the newspaper will be produced outside of Glasgow in the Highland Cinema, Fort William on Tuesday as part of a special series looking at the issues affecting the area.