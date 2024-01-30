Best Weight Loss Supplements UK

The best weight loss pills UK customers can get contain natural ingredients that, in certain studies, are evidence-based to encourage weight loss. They do not focus on fat loss alone but support your overall metabolic health and body composition. Our favourite product is PhenQ due to its holistic approach to managing weight

1. PhenQ - Best Weight Loss Supplement Overall

Pros

Targets key metabolic areas for effective weight loss

Crushes cravings effectively

Supports natural energy levels

Simplifies weight management

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

May cause side effects if you’re sensitive to caffeine

Who is PhenQ Best For?

PhenQ is the best option if you need a comprehensive approach to weight loss. It's beneficial for those who struggle with cravings and low energy while dieting. Its all-in-one formula is designed for people who prefer a straightforward, multifaceted approach to weight management.

Who Should Avoid PhenQ?

You may find PhenQ unsuitable if you are easily overstimulated by drinking coffee, as it contains caffeine.

Ingredients

a-Lacys Reset (alpha-lipoic acid, cysteine, magnesium)

Capsimax powder (capsaicin, vitamin B3)

Chromium picolinate

Caffeine

Nopal cactus

L-carnitine fumarate

Innoslim (ginseng, astragalus)

Vitamins B3, B6, and B12

Iodine

Dosage

Take two pills, one in the morning and another in the afternoon or evening.

Cost

1 month: £64.99

3 months: £129.99

5 months: £194.99

Summary

PhenQ stands out as an effective all-in-one weight loss supplement, addressing multiple aspects of weight management in a single formula. It's a convenient option for those looking to simplify their weight loss journey.

2. KetoCharge - Best for Going Keto

Pros

Promotes ketosis

Reduces keto flu symptoms

Diminishes food cravings

Enhances brain function

Cons

Does not include potassium

Who is KetoCharge Best For?

KetoCharge is an ideal choice for individuals embarking on the keto diet journey. It may help in overcoming the initial challenges of a keto diet, like keto flu, brain fog, and fatigue.

KetoCharge is also suitable for those seeking to reduce their appetite and enhance brain functionality while adapting to a ketogenic lifestyle.

Who Should Avoid KetoCharge?

As KetoCharge does not contain potassium but replenishes sodium, it may be unsuitable if you have high blood pressure.

Ingredients

Sodium beta-hydroxybutyrate

Magnesium beta-hydroxybutyrate

Calcium beta-hydroxybutyrate.

Dosage

Take two capsules of KetoCharge as soon as you wake up, for as long as you need.

Cost

1 month: £54.99

3 months: £109.99

5 months: £164.99

Summary

KetoCharge is a supportive supplement for those starting the keto diet. It may offer a smoother transition by providing instant ketones and reducing typical ketogenic diet side effects. Plus, its ability to suppress hunger and boost brain power makes it a valuable tool for keto diet enthusiasts.

3. Phen24 - Best for Midnight Cravings

Pros

Stimulating fat burners in the day formula

Supports day and night metabolism

Curbs late-night cravings

Free shipping worldwide

Cons

It may have additive effects with antidepressants

Who is Phen24 Best For?

Phen24 is the best option if you struggle with late-night cravings and need support in maintaining an active metabolism throughout the day and night. Its dual-formula approach ensures effective fat burning, whether you're active or at rest.

Who Should Avoid Phen24?

Phen24 contains 5-HTP, a direct precursor to serotonin. This may be unsuitable if you take antidepressants that also increase serotonin levels.

Ingredients

Day Formula:

L-phenylalanine

Guarana

Iodine

Ashwagandha

Cayenne pepper

Night Formula:

5-HTP from Griffonia simplicifolia

Vitamins B1, B5, and B6

L-theanine

Chromium

Dosage

Take one pill from the day formula before breakfast and two from night pills around 15 minutes before dinner.

Cost

1 month: £59.99

3 months: £119.99

5 months: £179.99

Summary

Phen24 is uniquely designed to cater to your metabolic needs both day and night. It’s a top choice for anyone looking to balance their weight management efforts around the clock.

4. PrimeShred - Best for Motivation

Pros

Includes several natural dopamine boosters

B vitamins may enhance metabolism and energy

Increases fat burning as heat

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

May interact with medications for ADHD

Who is PrimeShred Best For?

PrimeShred is ideal for people who need the mental energy and motivation to work out and perform at their best. Some ingredients, including caffeine, tyrosine, and green tea extract, may boost dopamine levels.

Who Should Avoid PrimeShred?

The dopamine-boosting ingredients in PrimeShred may have a harmful additive effect with ADHD medications.

Ingredients

Caffeine

Green coffee bean extract

Green tea extract

Tyrosine

DMAE

Rhodiola

B complex vitamins

Cayenne pepper

Bioperine

Dosage

Take three capsules of PrimeShred around 20 minutes before exercising.

Cost

1 month: £49.99

3 months: £99.98

5 months: £149.97

Summary

PrimeShred may enhance motivation and performance, allowing you to exercise more effectively and consistently. It is perfect for those who need an extra push in their fitness and weight loss journey.

5. CalmLean - Best Caffeine-Free Weight Loss Supplement

Pros

Simple formulation and dosage

Contains chromium for blood sugar and appetite control

Cayenne pepper offers antioxidant properties

Stimulant free

Cons

Many people find caffeine energising, which is not included

Who is CalmLean Best For?

Consider CalmLean if you want a natural, stimulant-free approach to weight loss. The supplement is beneficial for those wanting to boost their metabolism and energy levels without the jitters often associated with caffeine. This supplement is also great if you’re looking to curb your appetite and manage cravings more effectively.

Who Should Avoid CalmLean?

You may find fewer benefits if you respond positively to caffeine.

Ingredients

ForsLean

Chromium

Capsicum annuum (chilli) extract

Black pepper extract.

Dosage

Take two capsules of CalmLean every day.

Cost

1 month: £41.20

3 months: £123.62

6 months: £247.23

Summary

CalmLean is a top choice for caffeine-free weight loss, enhancing metabolism and energy without the need for stimulants. However, it lacks essential vitamins and minerals and should be complemented with a balanced diet or additional supplements for optimal health.

6. Brutal Force ACUT - Best for Cutting Cycles

Pros

Focuses on muscle growth and protection

ElevATP for energy production

Suitable for vegetarians

Burns stubborn fat

Cons

Not suitable if you’re allergic to soy or dairy

Who is Brutal Force ACUT Best For?

Brutal Force ACUT is highly recommended for fitness enthusiasts and athletes in their cutting cycles. It may help boost energy and strength while preserving lean muscle mass and shredding fat. These effects make it particularly effective for those aiming to achieve a lean, well-defined physique.

Who Should Avoid Brutal Force ACUT?

Avoid Brutal Force ACUT if you are vegan or are allergic to soy or dairy products.

Ingredients

Soy protein isolate

Whey protein isolate

BCAAs (2:1:1 leucine, isoleucine, and valine)

ElevATP

Wild yam

Dosage

Take three capsules 15 minutes before your workout.

Cost

1 month: £49.99

3 months: £99.98

Summary

Brutal Force ACUT is the best fat-burning aid available, as it works by promoting muscle growth and protection. It can also help you burn stubborn fat while preserving lean muscle mass.

7. Brutal Force WINCUT - Best for Fat Metabolism

Pros

Enhances fat metabolism

Increases energy levels

Enhances mental focus

Aids in fat breakdown

Cons

The recommended dosage timing may be inconvenient or easier to forget

Who is Brutal Force WINCUT Best For?

If you’re looking to enhance your weight loss journey through increased fat metabolism, Brutal Force WINCUT may just be the right option for you. Its formulation also makes it suitable for those who require both physical and mental stamina during workouts.

Who Should Avoid Brutal Force WINCUT?

If you find the dose timing of 45 minutes before workouts too annoying or haven’t started exercising yet, this may not be the product for you.

Ingredients

Acetyl-l-carnitine

Choline bitartrate

DMAE bitartrate

Wild yam powder

Dosage

Take two capsules of Brutal Force WINCUT 45 minutes before working out.

Cost

1 month: £49.99

3 months: £99.98

Summary

Brutal Force WINCUT is a top-tier supplement for improving fat metabolism and overall workout performance. Its combination of key ingredients accelerates fat breakdown and enhances mental focus and energy.

8. Trimtone - Best for Stubborn Fat

Pros

Stimulates thermogenesis

Speeds up metabolism naturally

Reduces hunger cravings

Simple one-a-day formula

Cons

Not suitable for vegetarians

Who is Trimtone Best For?

Trimtone is for busy women seeking a straightforward, effective weight loss solution. It's suitable for those struggling with stubborn fat, as it enhances thermogenesis and helps control appetite. Plus, its one-a-day formula makes it convenient for those with a hectic lifestyle.

Who Should Avoid Trimtone?

As Trimtone’s capsules contain gelatin, they are unsuitable for vegans, vegetarians, and people who cannot take gelatin for religious reasons. Glucomannan may also slow the absorption of some prescription drugs

Ingredients

Caffeine

Green coffee bean extract

Green tea extract

Grains of paradise extract

Glucomannan

Dosage

Take one capsule of Trimtone 30 minutes before breakfast to give its glucomannan content time to expand.

Cost

1 month: £49.99

3 months: £99.98

5 months: £149.97

Summary

Trimtone offers a targeted approach to weight loss by boosting thermogenesis and metabolism while controlling hunger cravings. It's an excellent choice for women who need a simple yet effective aid in their weight management journey.

9. Instant Knockout Cut - Best for Athletes

Pros

Designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts

Maintains muscle mass

Vegan and vegetarian friendly

Boosts energy and focus

Cons

Glucomannan can slow drug absorption

Who is Instant Knockout Cut Best For?

Instant Knockout Cut is formulated for athletes, particularly those in sports like MMA and boxing, who need to maintain muscle while losing fat. Its unique thermogenic formulation is designed to support rigorous training regimes and high-energy demands. Suitable for vegetarians and vegans, it’s a great choice for anyone serious about sports, exercise, or regular workouts.

Who Should Avoid Instant Knockout Cut?

You may be best avoiding Instant Knockout Cut if you take narrow therapeutic index drugs, as glucomannan can slow absorption.

Ingredients

Green tea extract

Cayenne pepper

Vitamins D3, B6, and B12

Glucomannan

Caffeine

L-theanine

Black pepper

Dosage

Take one capsule of Instant Knockout Cut four times during the day.

Cost

1 month: £40.00

2 months: £80.00

4 months: £120.00

Summary

Instant Knockout Cut is a top choice for athletes looking to burn fat while preserving muscle mass. Its ability to keep users focused and energised for workouts further enhances its appeal to those committed to fitness and sports performance.

10. Zotrim - Best for Appetite Control

Pros

The main formula has been studied in several clinical trials

Includes vitamins B3 and B6 for cellular energy

Stimulant content may support your motivation to work out

Cons

Taking one dose before each meal can be inconvenient.

Who is Zotrim Best For?

Consider Zotrim if cravings always seem to get the better of you and you have a family history of obesity. Its main formula, yerba mate, guarana, and damiana, is a stimulating combination that may shift gene expression towards fat burning and away from excessive food intake. The main ingredients may also support healthy blood sugar control.

Who Should Avoid Zotrim?

Zotrim may be inappropriate if you cannot tolerate natural stimulants such as caffeine.

Ingredients

Yerba mate

Guarana

Damiana

Vitamins B3 and B6

Caffeine

Dosage

Take two capsules of Zotrim before every meal.

Cost

1 month: £39.99

3 months: £79.99

5 months: £119.99

Summary

Zotrim offers an evidence-based formula with three ingredients that may support fat burning and tame cravings. Plus, its stimulant content could help boost your exercise performance.

11. Powher - Best for Active Women

Pros

Reduces cravings and calorie intake

Boosts energy during exercise

Reduces fatigue without stimulants

Cons

May interact with medications

Who is Powher Best For?

Powher is ideal for active women looking for the best weight loss pills in the UK to enhance their fitness goals. It may effectively reduce cravings and calorie intake, support normal fat metabolism, and boost energy during exercise. The supplement is also beneficial for those looking to reduce fatigue without relying on excessive stimulants.

Who Should Avoid Powher?

Women who do not exercise regularly should avoid Powher. Additionally, those taking diabetes medications should consult a physician before using Powher due to potential interactions.

Ingredients

Glucomannan

Natural caffeine

Choline

Chromium picolinate

Magnesium

Selenium

Dosage

The recommended dosage is two capsules, taken with 1 to 2 glasses of water, three times a day immediately before meals - breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Cost

1 month: £45.00

2 months: £90.00

4 months: £135.00

Summary

Powher is a uniquely formulated weight loss supplement for active women. It leverages clinically proven ingredients to support fitness and weight management goals effectively.

12. Transparent Labs Recomp - Best Body Composition Support

Pros

Boosts metabolism

Reduces hunger and cravings

Increases energy and focus

Cons

May upset sensitive stomachs

Caffeine can disrupt sleep

Who is Transparent Labs Recomp Best For?

Transparent Labs Recomp is ideal for women committed to improving their body composition. It's beneficial for those looking to enhance their metabolic rate, manage their appetite, and maintain high energy levels and mental clarity during their transformation journey.

Who Should Avoid Transparent Labs Recomp?

Women with sensitive stomachs should be cautious due to the presence of Capsimax. Also, those sensitive to caffeine or who have sleep issues should consider the timing of their intake to avoid sleep disturbances.

Ingredients

Transparent Labs Recomp includes:

Green Tea

ForsLean

Natural Caffeine

L-Theanine

Capsimax

Dosage

Begin with 1 capsule twice daily, 30-60 minutes before meals. After assessing tolerance over the first three days, the dosage can be increased gradually. However, do not exceed 2 capsules in a 4-hour window or 4 capsules within 24 hours. Plus, avoid taking it within 4 hours of bedtime to prevent sleep disruption.

Cost

1 month: £43.32

Summary

Transparent Labs Recomp stands out as an effective supplement for enhancing body composition, offering metabolic support, appetite control, and energy enhancement. It's a great fit for women committed to a transformation journey. That said, proper dosage and timing are key to maximising its benefits while minimising potential side effects.

What Are Weight Loss Supplements?

Weight loss supplements contain natural ingredients that claim to aid in weight loss and promote a more desirable physique. They work with your body’s natural metabolic processes and typically offer several benefits. For example, you may notice improved energy levels, sports performance, and muscle growth.

How Do Weight Loss Pills Work?

Weight loss pills work through various mechanisms to help reduce body weight and fat. Some pills suppress appetite, making you feel fuller for longer and thus reducing overall calorie intake. Others increase metabolism or the rate at which the body burns calories, leading to more effective fat burning.

Certain types of weight loss pills inhibit the absorption of dietary fats in the intestines, meaning the body takes in fewer calories from fats. Some pills also work by increasing fat oxidation during exercise or by inducing thermogenesis. This is the production of heat in the body, which also burns calories.

That said, these weight loss pills are most effective when combined with lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet and regular exercise. Plus, their effectiveness can vary from person to person.

Ingredients in UK Popular Weight Loss Pills

To find the most evidence-based weight loss pills, UK customers should look out for certain key ingredients. They aren’t the only ones to have clinical research backing them up, but they are among the best.

Caffeine

Caffeine is the world’s most popular thermogenic and stimulant. During exercise, it increases oxygen use and fat burning for energy [1].

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green coffee bean extract is a natural fat burning ingredient made from unroasted coffee beans. It may help break down stored fat and burn it for energy, alongside assisting in fat transport around the body. Better yet, green coffee bean extract appears to slow fat digestion [2].

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) may act as an appetite suppressant, reduce LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, and improve insulin sensitivity [3].

Green Tea Extract

Not only is its caffeine content thermogenic, but its antioxidants also increase norepinephrine levels, which may boost calorie burning. We also love green tea’s antioxidants for their ability to protect muscle tissue [4].

Garcinia Cambogia Extract

This fruit rind contains hydroxycitric acid, which may reduce the activity of an enzyme that assists in fat accumulation. Garcinia is also an appetite suppressant, anti-inflammatory, and blood sugar-regulating plant [5].

Raspberry Ketones

Raspberry ketones are more than just flavouring. They may promote fat burning and prevent the accumulation of body fat by shifting gene expression [6].

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a kind of fibre that expands in water, such as inside your digestive tract. As a result, you feel satisfied with smaller meals and do not feel the urge to eat as many snacks [7].

What to Look for in the Best Supplements for Weight Loss in the UK

When looking for the best weight loss pills that actually work, UK customers should prioritise the following factors:

Discounts

To save money, look for weight loss pills in the UK that run special offers and sell bundles with a lower average cost per bottle. Some include diet and exercise programs, too.

Positive Reviews

Customer reviews describe the overall user experience, including shipping times, customer service, and product efficacy. Social media channels where the company has no control over the content are best.

Natural Ingredients

The ingredients in the best weight loss pills UK customers have access to must be evidence-based and natural. Pharmaceutical ingredients can be overpowering, with more side effects. Poor-quality weight loss pills often sneak these in with no inclusion on the label.

Money-Back Guarantee

A sign of integrity is offering a money-back guarantee if the supplement does not work, or at least if your shipment is damaged or defective.

Types of Weight Loss Supplements in the UK

The best weight loss pills in the UK contain ingredients that can potentially boost metabolism and reduce excessive food intake.

Appetite Suppressants

These weight loss pills may help reduce hunger and cravings, leading to a lower intake of calories. They often contain ingredients like fibre that expand in the stomach or natural compounds that affect hunger hormones.

Carb Blockers

Also known as starch blockers, they inhibit enzymes needed to digest complex carbs, reducing the number of calories and carbohydrates absorbed from such foods. This results in a lower calorie intake and can aid in weight loss.

Metabolism Boosters

Metabolism boosters have overall effects on enhancing cellular energy production. We promote products with these ingredients because they may work with exercise to build muscle and give you long-term, holistic benefits.

Fat Blockers

Like carb blockers, fat blockers reduce the rate of fat digestion and absorption. Garcinia cambogia partially works in this way by reducing the activity of the pancreas’ fat-digesting enzymes.

Thermogenic Fat Burners

These weight loss pills work by increasing the body’s temperature, a process known as thermogenesis, which can help burn more calories. They often contain stimulants like caffeine.

Prescription Weight Loss Pills

Prescription weight loss pills are stronger weight loss medications that a doctor prescribes. They are typically used when diet and exercise alone have not been successful. Plus, a doctor may also recommend them if the patient has important health risks associated with being overweight or obese.

How We Ranked the Best Weight Loss Supplements in the UK

To find the best weight loss pills in the UK, we researched ingredient quality, affordability, and other aspects, such as refund policies.

The Reputation of the Company

We evaluated the trustworthiness and track record of the companies behind the weight loss pills. Brands with a history of transparent practices and positive customer feedback were prioritised.

High-Quality Ingredients

We looked for products formulated with high-quality, natural ingredients known for their effectiveness in weight loss without harmful additives or fillers.

Side Effects and Safety

Safety is paramount. All of the best weight loss pills for UK consumers we reviewed had minimal or no reported side effects.

Affordability

As you will take weight loss pills for at least several months, they must be affordable. We decided on a maximum cost per daily dose of $3.

Product Effectiveness

We looked at clinical evidence of their key ingredients’ efficacy before making our decisions, including if their properties were relevant to long-term benefits.

Daily Dosage

Another important feature of the best weight loss pills in the UK is how convenient they are to take. Supplements that require fewer pills or fewer split doses won higher scores.

Money-Back Guarantee

Even the best weight loss pills won’t work for everyone, but the true benefits (or lack thereof) can take time to appear. That’s why we selected brands with longer money-back guarantees, with some reaching up to 100 days.

Refund Policies

An ideal refund policy will cover damaged products, deliveries that don’t arrive, and unsatisfactory results. None of the weight loss pills we chose for this review are without a solid policy for refunds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are the short answers you’re likely looking for when finding the best weight loss pills in the UK.

What Is the Most Successful Weight Loss Pill?

The most successful weight loss pills often vary depending on individual health needs and goals. However, if you're looking for natural supplements, PhenQ, KetoCharge, and Phen24 are among the top picks. These supplements are known for their natural ingredients and have received positive reviews for their effectiveness in aiding weight loss.

What Is the Best Prescription Weight Loss Pill in the UK?

The best prescription weight loss pill in the UK can depend on various factors, including a person's health profile and specific needs. It's essential to consult with a healthcare professional for a personalised recommendation. They can provide the most suitable prescription based on medical history and weight loss goals.

What Do the NHS Prescribe for Weight Loss?

The NHS may prescribe various treatments for weight loss, based on individual circumstances and medical history. These can include lifestyle advice, dietary changes, exercise plans, and in some cases, medication. It's important to note that prescriptions are tailored to individual needs, so consulting with a healthcare provider is crucial.

Which Product Is Most Effective for Weight Loss?

The effectiveness of a weight loss product can vary greatly from person to person. Factors such as individual metabolism, lifestyle, and dietary habits play a significant role. Generally, products that combine healthy diet and exercise recommendations with their use tend to be more effective. Seek professional advice to find a product that aligns with your specific health needs and goals.

Best Weight Loss Supplements in the UK: Final Thoughts

Wrapping up, this article has offered a detailed overview of the best weight loss pills UK customers can find, with PhenQ leading the pack. These supplements are not just about shedding pounds; they're designed to support a healthier body composition and muscle maintenance.

However, remember that supplements are just one piece of the weight loss puzzle. A holistic approach, including diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes, is key to effective and sustainable weight loss. Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement, particularly if you have existing health conditions.

References

Tabrizi, Reza, et al. “The Effects of Caffeine Intake on Weight Loss: A Systematic Review and Dos-Response Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials.” Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, vol. 59, no. 16, 2019, pp. 2688–2696, doi:10.1080/10408398.2018.1507996. Sudeep, H. V., and K. Shyam Prasad. “Supplementation of Green Coffee Bean Extract in Healthy Overweight Subjects Increases Lean Mass/Fat Mass Ratio: A Randomized, Double-Blind Clinical Study.” SAGE Open Medicine, vol. 9, 2021, p. 20503121211002590, doi:10.1177/20503121211002590. Martín-González, Miguel Z., et al. “Beneficial Effects of a Low-Dose of Conjugated Linoleic Acid on Body Weight Gain and Other Cardiometabolic Risk Factors in Cafeteria Diet-Fed Rats.” Nutrients, vol. 12, no. 2, 2020, p. 408, doi:10.3390/nu12020408. Jurgens, Tannis, and Anne Marie Whelan. “Can Green Tea Preparations Help with Weight Loss?” Revue Des Pharmaciens Du Canada [Canadian Pharmacists Journal], vol. 147, no. 3, 2014, pp. 159–160, doi:10.1177/1715163514528668. Hayamizu, Kohsuke, et al. “Effects of Garcinia Cambogia (Hydroxycitric Acid) on Visceral Fat Accumulation: A Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial.” Current Therapeutic Research, Clinical and Experimental, vol. 64, no. 8, 2003, pp. 551–567, doi:10.1016/j.curtheres.2003.08.006. Morimoto, Chie, et al. “Anti-Obese Action of Raspberry Ketone.” Life Sciences, vol. 77, no. 2, 2005, pp. 194–204, doi:10.1016/j.lfs.2004.12.029.

Keithley, Joyce K., et al. “Safety and Efficacy of Glucomannan for Weight Loss in Overweight and Moderately Obese Adults.” Journal of Obesity, vol. 2013, 2013, p. 610908, doi:10.1155/2013/610908.