The introduction of the new devices is part of a £1.6million investment.

ScotRail first introduced body worn cameras in 2017 following a successful trial.

Other initiatives include increasing the number of frontline staff, particularly on late night trains on key routes, and the recent expansion of the train operator’s Travel Safe Team, which was initially introduced in 2021 before expanding in 2022.

ScotRail’s Travel Safe Team works closely with British Transport Police (BTP) to support rail users and colleagues in the promotion of a safe railway environment, both on train and in stations.

Since its introduction, ScotRail said it has seen a drop in reported events during, and after, anti-social behaviour exercises.

David Lister, ScotRail Safety, Engineering and Sustainability Director, said: “ScotRail is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour on Scotland’s Railway.

“Body worn cameras play an important role in deterring criminal behaviour and supporting potential prosecutions. By increasing the number of units available to our people, it means that anyone who wants to use a body camera has the option to do so.

“Safety is our top priority, and together with our Travel Safe Team, these cameras play a crucial role in ensuring a secure work environment for our customers and colleagues.”

Jim Gray, RMT ScotRail Co-ordinator, said: “The RMT union fully supports the use of body worn cameras to tackle anti-social behaviour.

“It’s great to see ScotRail increasing the number of units available for frontline staff to more than 1,000, meaning a camera is available for anyone who wants one."