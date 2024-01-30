The 30-year-old from Inverness fell at the last hurdle, being 'banished' by her fellow contestants while traitor Harry Clarke eventually swiped the £95,000 cash prize.

She told The Herald: "It was amazing being able to be there, we Scots have got a bit of history of not doing very well on these things. So I was really proud to be standing there, especially as a Highlander.

"I'm so proud of everybody there, and I'm so proud of my own achievement as well."

Evie Morrison from Inverness was a 'faithful' in The Traitors Season 2 (Image: BBC/ Studio Lambert)

The veterinary nurse said she had heard some criticism of her gameplay as being quieter than some of the other loud personalities on the show.

"But I actually think, justice for my gameplay," she said, "You know, being quiet and knowing when to speak and when to shut up is actually quite strategic.

"I think not getting involved in dramas, not being too emotional, was really important."

Evie was notable for her calmness at the roundtable – where contestants accuse people of being a traitor – even when she was being accused herself.

She said: "I think I’ve got the skill of just automatically seeing it from the other person’s point of view. When Jasmine was coming for me I just kind of understood exactly why she was doing that, because I was doing it to her as well.

"And I wasn’t going to rise to being big and shouting. There’s no situation where I should be shouting at all. It probably doesn’t make the best drama for TV, but, I just had to be authentic."

Evie loves exploring the Scottish Highlands in her spare time (Image: Evie Morrison Instagram @happyblondehiker)

Traitors fans hailed Evie as an 'LGBT icon' when she revealed late into the series that she has a Mrs, Kayleigh, who she lives with along with their two rescue dogs, Dash and Arlo.

Evie said: “The thing I love about The Traitors is that, whatever your sexuality is, it’s not tokenistic. It is mentioned in such an organic, natural way. And I think that’s what happened there.

“It was just included in a story you know. There was no big, dramatic reveal or emotional music behind it or anything. It’s just my life.

“I think it’s really funny when people go onto X [formerly Twitter] and they say that you’re a gay icon just for being gay. I don’t think I’ve done anything iconic.

"But also, I much prefer to be a gay icon than just an irrelevant blonde. So, I’m okay with it, I’m good."

Evie with her partner Kayleigh and her two dogs, Dash and Arlo (Image: Evie Morrison Instagram: @happyblondehiker)

One thing she loves about The Traitors is there is "no mould" for the cast.

She said: “I think we’ve been oversaturated recently with reality TV programmes where it matters what you look like. And on this it just doesn’t, it just doesn’t matter.

"Every single person in there had some sort of quirk or story, different ages, different orientations, different sizes, different heights, different personalities. It was amazing, it was such a diverse cast and I love them all."

One of the contestants she bonded most with on the show was fellow Scot Brian Davidson, from Glasgow.

She said: "I think it's really funny when Scottish people meet other Scottish people, they just get each other. It's kind of that vibe with me and Brian. That's why I felt so difficult when he left because I felt like I was lost there."

Brian Davidson from Glasgow on The Traitors Season 2 (Image: BBC/ Studio Lambert)

Brian was banished after his outburst at the round table, where he told people "I am or I amn't" a traitor.

"I was so confused when people didn't understand what 'amn't' was," said Evie, "People were like 'that's not a word'. Like, yes it is.

"It was really difficult to be next to Brian at that round table because it was so hard not to just kick him and be like ‘stop talking’. It was just like he was digging himself further and further into that hole.

“I just felt so emotional after it, I just felt like I’d watched death by round table and he did it to himself! It was horrible."

Evie was among the 'faithful' players on the show, who are steadily picked off by 'traitors' or recruited to be a traitor themselves.

But the traitors Harry, Andrew and Paul chose to recruit were all men, skewing the power dynamics and prompting host Claudia Winkleman to joke it was "like the olden days".

Harry with Claudia Winkleman after winning £95,000 on The Traitors (Image: BBC/ Studio Lambert)

Evie said: "You can absolutely look at it and think 'oh my god that is such a boys club'. But I actually think there was strategy in what [Harry] was doing.

"I think they were recruiting to off people. I think Harry, with him being so young, he's said so many times 'women are always right'. I don't think he wanted to be put on the spot.

"I also think he would've felt threatened by a woman that went in there. Because, I think he knew he could manipulate Andrew and Ross. I can't imagine if he put Jasmine in there he would have felt the same.

"I think it was strategy more than anything, he’s a lovely boy, he’s not misogynistic."

If she could say one thing to Evie on day one of The Traitors, it would be to speak to Jaz, nicknamed Jazatha Christie by fans due to his detective instincts.

She said: "I think we would have worked together really well. But hindsight's 2020 isn't it?"

Evie taking part in an abseiling challenge on The Traitors (Image: BBC / The Traitors)

Born in Inverness, Evie said she has been "here, there, and everywhere" with work but always found herself going back there.

"I’m very happy living here," she said, “I think it’s a perfect hub for outdoor activities. It’s the centre of the Highlands, it’s the capital of the Highlands.

"Whatever direction you go you can find a national park or hiking, swimming, running, trail routes, everything. It’s a perfect place to raise dogs as well. They love it here."

Evie's love of the outdoors has seen her bag 157 munros, enjoy wild swimming in lochs, and hiking with her dogs in the Scottish wilderness.

It's what drew her to the show, which sends contestants on a variety of missions in the striking landscapes north of Inverness.

Evie with the final five contestants on The Traitors Season 2: Harry, Jaz, Mollie, and Andrew (Image: BBC / Studio Lambert)

Evie said: “Loch Glass is where we do our water-based missions, I’ve dog walked there, I’ve hiked the hills around there, I’ve done wild swimming.

“It was really nice to be on sort of familiar ground quite a lot of the time. Especially the last mission as well, it was set in Portknockie. I’ve spent loads of time there as a kid.

“So it felt really nice being able to have that experience with everybody else and tell them stories about the place, or tell them interesting facts. So it was a bit of a tour guide I ended up being."

The Traitors Season 2 contestants plan to have a reunion in the Scottish Highlands, Evie says.

When asked what she'd say to anyone thinking of applying, she said: "Just go for it. Be brave, and have fun with it.

"Thinking back to how I was umming and ahhing over it, it just seems bonkers to me now. Because it was the most amazing experience of my life."