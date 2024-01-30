Beaming laser devices into cockpits can temporarily blind pilots, even if they are flying at thousands of feet off the ground.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity on or around the airport has been asked to speak to airport staff or contact police.

Anyone who has any information that could police in relation to the laser beam incident asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident reference 0311 of 25/01/2024.