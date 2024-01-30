Strong winds are set to bring some travel disruption to parts of Scotland as the Met Office issues weather warnings.
Yellow wind warnings are in place across the country on Wednesday.
The Met Office has warned that some bus and train services could feel the impact, with journeys taking longer in affected areas.
Rain is forecast to spread into north-west Scotland on Tuesday night, with winds strengthening in the north.
Heavy rain and gales will then spread across the north on Wednesday morning, with weather warnings in place throughout the day.
Wind gusts are expected to be between 55mph and 75mph within the warning zones, with the potential to reach 85mph in parts of the far north of Scotland.
“That could cause some damage, that could cause some disruption to transport, ferries, and bridges,” the Met Office’s Aidan McGivern said.
“So a yellow warning is in place for much of the northern half of the UK, northern England, parts of Northern Ireland, much of Scotland.
“The very strongest winds will accompany the heaviest rain as well, across the far north and north-west of Scotland during Wednesday morning.”
However, southern parts of the UK will remain dry and breezy, with temperatures reaching peaks of between 10C and 12C during the day on Wednesday.
