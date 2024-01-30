The owner of an authentic Greek restaurant in Edinburgh has announced the news of its closure today.
Taxidi has been serving a selection of traditional Mediterranean fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner at its azure blue toned bistro on Brougham Street since 2017.
The restaurant currently holds over 200 five star TripAdvisor reviews, and in 2019 enjoyed a flurry of interest on social media after musician Nick Cave stopped by for a bite of 'Greek Salad and Tzatziki'.
In 2022, the restaurant impressed the Herald's critic, Ron Mackenna, who gave his experience a respectable score of 24/30.
He wrote: "This already has all the warmth of a tiny family-run operation. Warm and friendly.
"One teetering on the edge of Edinburgh’s tourist belt, with the Meadows sprawling somewhere back there behind us."
A Saganaki cheese dish at Taxidi was later described by Mackenna as a "number one comfort food, teetering dangerously towards too fatty only to be caught and twirled into the arms of that sharp lemon pulp".
Today, however, a spokesperson for the business said: "Dear friends and customers, I have to announce the closure of Taxidi (Journey) Bistro.
"I [would] like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love and support."
It has yet to be confirmed whether the restaurant has closed with immediate effect or if it will do so at a later date.
Elsewhere in Edinburgh this week, the team behind a 50-year-old 'institution' announced that they would be stepping down from their roles, leaving the future of the restaurant 'unsure'.
First established in 1972, Bells Diners has been serving some of the city's most popular burgers and steaks ever since, with many taking the time to wish current owners Micky and Suzie well after the news was shared on social media.
