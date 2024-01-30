Outlander fans have the once in a lifetime opportunity to work on Season 8 of the popular show.
The Outlander Training Programme is searching for up to 20 trainees to support the final season of the time-travelling drama starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, which is being filmed in Scotland in 2024.
A number of paid roles are available in departments varying from costume to camera, locations, props, make up, special effects and set decoration at the production base in Cumbernauld.
Trainees will be paid salaries between £558.80 and £635 per week depending on the role, working within a fixed term placement.
According to the job advert, trainees will be learning from some of the "finest technicians and creatives" working in the film and television industry.
Successful applicants will gain experience of a real filming environment which will build a strong platform for a career within the industry, it says.
No formal qualifications are required for the role, but applicants must be a resident in Scotland, be over 18-years-old, and have a basic understanding of the film and television industry.
A full clean UK driving license is preferable, and essential for some roles.
However, candidates are required to have no more than six months paid experience within the department they are applying to.
The Outlander Training Programme was set up to provide an opportunity for new entrants to work on the largest long running production currently in Scotland.
Supported by Screen Scotland and ScreenSkills High-end TV Skills fund, it has run across seven successful series and trained a total of 170 people between 2014 and 2023 through "intensive" on the job training.
Outlander has been filmed in Scotland since it first began shooting in Falkland village in Fife in October 2013. Since, it has featured a number of Scottish locations ranging from Midhope Castle to Glencoe and The University of Glasgow.
The trainee programme comes as filming is due to take place for the show's prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood in Glasgow.
The deadline for applications is Monday, February 5, at 9am, with interviews scheduled to take place on the weeks commencing February 19. Trainees are scheduled to start working on Monday, March 11.
For more information and to learn how to apply, visit the Screen Scotland website.
