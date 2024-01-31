Her motion follows praise from SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch Kate Forbes after the first instalment of the series was published on Monday.

Senior reporter Caroline Wilson has been investigating the problem of population decline in the Scottish Highlands, where she grew up, and examined why this has taken place so dramatically.

As part of her work she has spoken to local people and organisations about issues relating to rural transport, housing, the economy of the region and jobs.

The Herald Editor Catherine Salmond, front, with head of content Gregor Kyle, back left, and reporter Craig Williams, as the team work on the latest edition of paper in Fort William. Photo Colin Mearns.

Her reporting has been accompanied by stunning pictures, which depict the region's extraordinary beauty, by Herald staff photographer Colin Mearns.

Health correspondent Helen McArdle and reporter Gaby McKay have also been contributing to the series and a team of journalists from the paper, led by editor Catherine Salmond, yesterday produced The Herald from a hub in Fort William.

Under the title "Reversing rural and Island depopulation" Ms Burgess's motion notes that population growth in the Highlands between 2011 and 2022 was less than half that of Scotland’s overall and that the Western Isles population is expected to shrink by 6% by 2028.

The motion goes on to welcome "The Herald newspaper's 'New Highland Clearances' series and its focus on rural transport, housing and the importance of reversing long term population decline.

The Herald Team in Fort William. Pictured from left, are photographer Colin Mearns, deputy editor Garry Scott, senior reporter Caroline Wilson, writer and columnist Kevin McKenna, editor Catherine Salmond, reporter Craig Williams and head of content Gregor Kyle. Photo Colin Mearns.

It goes on to recognise the work of local organisations such as the Communities Housing Trust in retaining and attracting people to work in the Highlands & Islands and tackling the rural and island housing crisis, and supporting those communities towards a sustainable future.

The motion also "further recognises the crucial role of organisations and initiatives that create long-term, rewarding, green jobs in rural and coastal areas, such as Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest; Dundreggan Rewilding Centre; Seawilding and Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST); believes that repopulation would be accelerated if land, housing and jobs were available to all who wish to live in rural and island communities and that migration into those communities is the key driver of population change, and wishes the Herald well in its campaign."

The motion is expected to be signed by MSPs from across political parties in a move which will help draw greater attention to the issues The Herald has reported on.

Ms Burgess said: "Scotland's rural and island communities are home to some of our most iconic landscapes and sights.

"It's really important that we have positive and open discussions and debates about the best way to halt depopulation and ensure that they are places where people and families can grow up, work and live.

"I congratulate the Herald for taking such a proactive approach and asking the big questions.

"Boosting local homes, jobs and transport must be at the centre of our strategy for a prosperous and sustainable future. Our communities should have the means to shape their own future, but that can't happen unless they have the people and resources to do so."

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Forbes said on Monday: "I almost never use the phrase 'Highland clearances' (as it is used too often for events that aren't on a par with your home being set alight) but when it is used by historians, residents, songwriters et al to describe the current demographic emergency in the Highlands, I get it."

Yesterday she welcomed the team from The Herald when they visited Fort William.

She wrote on X: "Brilliant to see heraldscotland team in Fort William. Would love to see more of that! Getting Highland stories into national domain matters a lot."

Catherine Salmond, editor of The Herald, said: "We have listened very hard to people in the Highlands and Islands as we have researched and written our series. We have told their stories and voiced their frustrations, while celebrating all these areas have to offer.

"We have given them a voice, while aware that we cannot direct policy in Holyrood. But we can try to steer the conversations that matter and I am therefore pleased to have our series - and the issues facing the Highlands and Islands - raised in the Scottish Parliament."