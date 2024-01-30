The independent cinema and café bar was opened by Angus MacDonald, a successful local businessman and philanthropist who has dedicated himself to reviving the Highland economy, and has laid out his vision for encouraging young people to remain in their local communities.

Located at the heart of Fort William, the Highland Cinema proved the perfect location, with a number of people stopping in for a chat with Herald staff and providing their own valuable insight into the issues which are impacting life in the Highlands.

Time and again locals have described the region as being in the midst of a ‘New Highland Clearances’ as a result of problems surrounding transport, infrastructure and opportunities.

To better understand these concerns, it was necessary for The Herald newsroom to make the 103-mile north to hear first-hand from those best placed to explain the challenges of rural life in modern-day Scotland.

As the crunch of popcorn sounded in the cinema’s screens, purposeful conversation took place in the cafe as The Herald listened to the views of a number of individuals; from concerned business owners and young parents to a retired former NHS worker and a Mallaig skipper.

The visit to Fort William follows the launch of our new wide-ranging series that will get to the heart of the issues and challenges that are stymying population growth in the Highlands and Islands, laid bare in a new report by Highland Council.

Led by our senior reporter Caroline Wilson, who grew up in Lochaber, the series is delving into the issues impacting the Highlands as we attempt to answer the question of what is under threat in our rural communities.