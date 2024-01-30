One of Scotland's 12 Michelin Star restaurants is set to be sold following 'a lot of thought and consideration' from its long-term owners.
For the past 10 years, The Cellar in Anstruther has been overseen by head chef Billy Boyter who earned the cosy spot a coveted Michelin Star in 2015.
In a statement released on social media this evening, Boyter has said that 'the time is right' to move on.
He said: "After a lot of thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it's the right time to sell The Cellar.
"It's been an amazing 10 years and I'm so proud of what we've created in our time."
The former head chef of Number One in Edinburgh went on to thank the many local suppliers he has worked with over the past decade, as well as the guests who are now regarded 'more as friends'.
Those who have queries regarding deposits or voucher refunds in the coming weeks are asked to be patient while the team 'works through this'.
The Cellar was previously run by celebrated Scottish chef Peter Jukes, who died in 2013.
Choosing to operate the restaurant under the same name, Boyter's menu is said to be "inspired by memories, seasonal Scottish produce and locally foraged ingredients from the Fife coastline and countryside".
The Michelin Guide said of The Cellar: "Something of an icon in these parts, this restaurant is tucked away through an arch on a narrow side street.
"Local chef Billy Boyter's great strength is his understanding of flavours: he likes to blend numerous layers of flavour and, while each one stands out by itself, it also complements the others and brings the dish together as a whole.
"The menu blends together effortlessly to create a hugely enjoyable experience."
