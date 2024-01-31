Schools and nurseries have shut after the Met Office issued a 'danger to life' alert.
Forecasters have placed a yellow warning for wind across the whole of Scotland today, wirth the worst of the weather expected in the north.
Gales are anticipated across much of the country, with some areas experiencing gusts of up to 85mph.
Forecasters have warned the winds could lead to flying debris and other damage.
The warning in the north of the country is in place from 5am today until 7pm.
The strength of the wind will continue to increase this morning, with warnings out across the north of the UK— Met Office (@metoffice) January 31, 2024
Gusts of 60 to 80mph are likely across northern Scotland in particular
The alert across northern areas covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Orkney, and Shetland.
Gusts of 65-75mph are likely, with a few places perhaps seeing gusts of up to 85mph at times
The northwest of Scotland will also see heavy rain especially during the morning and in the early afternoon.
For the rest of the country, gusts of 45 to 55mph are expected widely, with a few places, most likely hills and coastal areas, likely to see gusts up to 65mph.
It is in place from 9am until 5pm.
And commuters are being warned they face delays on roads, rail, ferry, and air services due to the severe gusts.
Western Isles Coucil said: "All Comhairle schools and nurseries will be closed to pupils and staff on Wednesday 31 January due to the strength and sustained nature of the wind forecast.
"Schools are expected to reopen as normal on Thursday, February 1."
Other councils are understood to be waiting until tomorrow before making a decision on whether to open.
It comes as the country is still clearing up after Storms Isha and Jocelyn swept through, uprooting trees, paralysing rail services, and cutting power to more than 100,000 homes.
The recent bad weather saw James ‘Jimmy’ Johnstone, from Grangemouth, die after a car crashed into a fallen tree in Falkirk.
