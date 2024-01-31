Summary

Recap: Sturgeon admits deleting WhatsApps to Covid Inquiry

By David Bol

Our live feed has now finished.

  • -Nicola Sturgeon admits deleting her WhatsApp messages but insists it was not 'extensive or meaningful part' of government business
  • -Admits WhatsApp used too much in government
  • -Shown messages between her and Liz Lloyd discussing hospitality restrictions, labeling the options 'random'
  • -Former first minister confirms she used one phone throughout her time in government

