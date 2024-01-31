Wealth management group Evelyn Partners, whose Glasgow roots date back more than 140 years, finished 2023 on a high after significant inflows of new clients assets despite weak economic conditions.
In a trading update for the three months to the end of December, Evelyn reported record assets under management and advice (AUMA) of £59.1 billion. The group's financial services and professional services businesses both grew operating income in 2023 resulting in a combined 9.3% increase to £656.6 million.
During the year Evelyn moved its Glasgow team of 350 into a new office in Bothwell Street, and also took over the operations of smaller Glasgow rival PPM Wealth.
Group chief executive Paul Geddes said although the outlook for the coming year remains weak, headwinds are easing with subsiding inflation the rising prospect of interest rate cuts.
“This should support both improved confidence from clients and the markets during 2024," he said. "Evelyn Partners has already performed well in tough market conditions and is well-positioned to benefit from improving sentiment given the strength and breadth of our propositions and the quality of our people.”
Gross inflows of £2.1bn in the fourth quarter were 50% higher than in the same period a year earlier and equivalent to an annualised growth rate of 15.1% based on opening assets. For the 12 months to the end of December, the business achieved record gross inflows of £7.8bn.
On the professional services side, operating income was £48.2m in the fourth quarter and on a full-year basis increased 14.6% to £183.2m.
“We ended 2023 with a strong quarter, driven by rising markets and continued sizeable inflows of new client money which together increased our assets under management and advice by 6.1% to a record £59.1 billion at year end," Mr Geddes said.
"Market movements added £2.7 billion to AUMA in Q4 and we also saw £2.1 billion of gross inflows in the quarter which, alongside Q2, was our joint best quarter since the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson in 2020.
“For the full year, we saw strong demand for our services and expertise during what was an undoubted time of uncertainty for the economy and markets, as well as a period where the tax burden increased. This demonstrates the value clients place on our services and the strengths of our two core businesses, Financial Services and Professional Services, in their respective markets."
Headquartered in London, Evelyn Partners' UK network includes offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. The group was created from the 2020 merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson, the latter of which was founded in Glasgow in 1881.
