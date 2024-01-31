Property agent Christie & Co, which is handling the sale, said the diner in Stirling is the larger of the two and occupies a “prominent period building”. Capable of catering up to 120 customers, its central location makes it popular with visitors and visitors to the historic city, the agent added.

The second TJ’s venue is a roadside diner that is in an ideal location for commuters and tourists in the Scottish Highlands; it can also accommodate up to 120 patrons.

Christie & Co noted that the businesses have been operated by the current owners for four years. They are now looking to sell to focus on interests outside the hospitality industry.

The agent added that, although the restaurants currently trade as American-themed diners, the existing décor would suit a variety of formats.

Tony Spence, associate director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a great opportunity to acquire a well-trading restaurant business in both Stirling and Crianlarich. The business is well-placed to succeed going forward and would suit both an owner-operator or could be added to an existing portfolio”