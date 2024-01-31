The television show, starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser, will be filmed at the production base in Cumbernauld and on location around Scotland.

It comes after a job advert was put out for trainees to work on the production of the final season, with a start date of March 11, 2024.

Roles on offer include joining the special effects, make up, costume, and props departments for the largest long-running production in Scotland.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser in Outlander (Image: Starz/Lionsgate+)

Though producers have not confirmed an exact date for filming, it's likely to take place in spring and summer 2024.

Season 8 will be 10 episodes long so filming could take up to six or seven months, with fans having to endure a "droughtlander" until at least 2025 to see it.

Based on the bestselling novels by Diana Gabaldon, the season will wrap up the story and pay a fond farewell to beloved characters Claire and Jamie as well as Roger, Brianna, and young Ian.

Meanwhile, Outlander spin-off series Blood of My Blood is also being made in Scotland.

The prequel series, which is focused on the forbidden love story of Jamie Fraser's parents, was due to start filming in Glasgow in January 2024, but was postponed due to the bad weather.

Details of the new show have been kept tightly under wraps, with no cast announcements yet for even the main roles of Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

Neither Sam Heughan nor Caitríona Balfe have turned down the possibility of being in the new show, with Balfe saying "never say never" and Heughan saying "you never know".

Outlander is available to stream on the Lionsgate+ app in the UK and on Starz in the US.