The company said it is the third and final phase of the development which, once complete, will comprise 197 of the housebuilder’s "practically designed, energy efficient homes”, and sits 12 miles south of Glasgow.

Avant Homes West Scotland regional managing director, Jim Wilkinson, said: "Highstonehall has been popular from the outset and works are progressing well on phase three.

"Our practically designed, energy efficient family properties have been really well received by buyers at Highstonehall and we are confident this last phase will be no exception.

"As a business, we are driven by the desire to deliver quality new homes for everyone and to create vibrant communities where we build.

"Highstonehall absolutely meets those objectives and we now look forward to welcoming families who would also like to make their ideal next move to our development a reality."

The final phase features eight of Avant Homes’ house types with prices range from £249,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached property to £369,995 for a four-bedroom detached family home.

Avant Homes also has a range of incentives on selected plots on the development including part exchange and My Move Made Easy where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Two American-themed diners in Stirlingshire have been put up for sale as their owners look to pursue business interests outside the hospitality sector.

The two restaurants, which trade as TJ’s Diners, are located in Stirling city centre and Tyndrum within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. Property agent Christie & Co, which is handling the sale, said the diner in Stirling is the larger of the two and occupies a "prominent period building".

Bruno Berardelli left Lochaber after school to study politics at the University of Glasgow but returned after graduating when a chance opportunity led to a successful career in the biomass heating industry.

He got a job with a company called Torren Energy and later set up his own company, Highland Wood Energy, whose clients included Prince Charles.