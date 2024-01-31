"Work has started on 84 new homes in the last phase of a housing development said to have been "popular from the outset".
Avant Homes said it has started construction on the latest family homes on an 8.7-acre site at its £53 million Highstonehall development in Hamilton.
The company said it is the third and final phase of the development which, once complete, will comprise 197 of the housebuilder’s "practically designed, energy efficient homes”, and sits 12 miles south of Glasgow.
Avant Homes West Scotland regional managing director, Jim Wilkinson, said: "Highstonehall has been popular from the outset and works are progressing well on phase three.
"Our practically designed, energy efficient family properties have been really well received by buyers at Highstonehall and we are confident this last phase will be no exception.
"As a business, we are driven by the desire to deliver quality new homes for everyone and to create vibrant communities where we build.
"Highstonehall absolutely meets those objectives and we now look forward to welcoming families who would also like to make their ideal next move to our development a reality."
The final phase features eight of Avant Homes’ house types with prices range from £249,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached property to £369,995 for a four-bedroom detached family home.
Avant Homes also has a range of incentives on selected plots on the development including part exchange and My Move Made Easy where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.
