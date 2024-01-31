At the time, the Scottish Government was weighing up new Covid restrictions for pubs and restaurants in the Central Belt which would force them to close at a certain time and ban them from serving alcohol.

Ms Sturgeon wrote: "I am having a bit of a crisis in decision making in hospitality, not helped by the fact I haven't slept.

"The public health argument says stick with 6pm/no alcohol for level 3. But I suspect the industry will go mad - and I worry we could derail debate."

Ms Lloyd responds that her "instinct is 6pm", adding: "The only alternative would be 8pm but no alcohol. Restaurants would like you for that."

Ms Sturgeon noted that this was the situation already outwith the Central Belt region, adding: "8pm would be better I guess but not sure we can make much of a public health argument for 8pm/alcohol at Level 2 and 8pm/no alcohol at Level 3."

Ms Lloyd said: "That's why I would stick with 6pm. But if you want to compromise it would be about giving people regulated places to be in the winter rather than unregulated home - but no alcohol because it changes behaviour."

Ms Sturgeon said: "Okay, we should probably stick with six. It's all so random."

She also added that there was "nothing to show" that they had listened to industry on the matter.

Giving evidence earlier in the day, the former First Minister insisted that she used WhatsApp rarely and only for "routine exchanges, logistics, passing on information", and that she "did not to government business through informal messaging".

Ms Sturgeon confirmed that she had not retained messages because it was her policy to transfer information onto the corporate record and erase the rest in line with Scottish Government guidance, because phones could be "lost or stolen".

Asked by Jamie Dawson KC, lead counsel to the inquiry, whether this exchange with Ms Lloyd Dawson would be "relevant" to a member of the public who wants to know how decisions were made, Ms Sturgeon said: "I look at this and I don't consider that there is anything in that, wouldn't be reflected through the decision making and the evidence of the decision making of the government and undoubtedly hospitality and the impact on hospitality."

Nicola Sturgeon arrives to give evidence to the UK Covid inquiry in Edinburgh (Image: PA)

Ms Sturgeon told the inquiry this "indecision" was something she would have "preferred not to be" on the public record, but insisted that Scottish Government decisions made during the pandemic could not be kept secret, even if they had wanted to.

She said: "I would like to give an assurance to the inquiry that contrary to any desire on the part of me or my government to keep things secret, I would suggest the opposite was the case during the pandemic.

"We went to great lengths to communicate, not just the decisions - I took a view very early on in the pandemic, it's for others to judge whether it was right or wrong, that if we were to achieve a level of compliance with the restrictions that we were to achieve a level of compliance with the restrictions we were asking them to do but why we were doing it."

Nicola Sturgeon said she was not "particularly conscious" of WhatsApp groups where officials were exchanging information.

She said she had "never seen messages before" in which Ken Thomson reminded civil servants in the group chat where the "clear chat" function was and that "plausible deniability is my middle name".

Ms Sturgeon said she saw the discussion as "light-hearted" and that she would read that as him reminding people to be professional on WhatsApp.

She added that the civil servants in the Covid outbreak group chat were public servants of the "utmost integrity".

Nicola Sturgeon said she "perhaps shouldn't have" given Professor Devi Sridhar an SNP email address.

The inquiry saw messages between the pair where Ms Sturgeon gave Prof Sridhar an SNP email address as well as a Scottish Government email address.

She said: "On reflection perhaps I shouldn't have done that.

"But if I had been in any way trying to direct her to a private email address, I doubt if I would have put my government email address in there as well."