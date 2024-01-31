A Scottish castle stars in the new series of The Apprentice.
Care to be specific?
It’s Cawdor Castle, Nairn.
Go big or go home?
Something like that. The Apprentice is now in its 18th series. When the programme first aired reality game shows were in their infancy. Now you can barely move in the schedules for Love Island, The Traitors, Bake-Off, Sewing Bee, Survivor and their ilk. With this and other trips to stunning locations, The Apprentice is showing there’s life in the old formula yet.
Give us the bare bones The 18 candidates competing for the title of Lord Sugar’s apprentice, and £250,000 of his money, are assigned the task of organising corporate away days for high-end clients.
18 candidates. Introductions please?
For the most part it’s the familiar crowd of recruitment consultants, sales executives, fitness coaches and assorted entrepreneurs all boasting that they are god’s gift to business. This time the intake is boosted by some medical professionals.
That will come in handy That’s what Lord Sugar says. Back to assist him in selecting his apprentice are Karren Brady and former winner Tim Campbell.
Cawdor Castle. USPs?
Stunning castle and beautiful gardens. The castle was built in the 14th century for the Thanes of Cawdor and is described on its website as being “steeped in intrigue and history”.
Thanes of Cawdor. I’m picking up echoes of Macbeth Partly correct. He was given the title of Thane of Cawdor but the castle was built hundreds of years after Macbeth is set.
What is there to see?
Besides the moat and drawbridge, the turrets and of course the gardens, visitors can explore a dozen rooms filled with fine art, sculptures and other treasured items. Famous former visitors include Boswell and Johnson, and the ubiquitous Burns.
Can I visit now?
Cawdor is open to visitors from 29 April-1 October. See www.cawdorcastle.com for more details What did the Apprentice candidates have to do?
Put together a programme of fun, team-building activities, price it accurately, sell it to the clients, lead the sessions, provide lunch, say cheerio to their satisfied customers and come back to the boardroom covered in glory.The activities included gorge jumping and abseiling.
Something tells me there are some hiccups on the day?
See for yourself when the first episode airs on BBC1 at 9pm on Thursday, 1 February, or catch up on iPlayer.
