More than 40 train services were cancelled in Scotland on Wednesday morning out of concern for passenger safety as strong winds blew over much of the country.
Services between cities such as Dundee and Glasgow and Aberdeen to Edinburgh were cancelled while services linking Inverness to a number of northern towns were also withdrawn due to the weather.
Speed restrictions have been put in place across much of the network and safety inspections are set to continue on sections of the track throughout the day.
1/2 ⚠️ Speed restrictions will be in place today due to adverse weather. This will result in extended journey times, cancellations and an emergency timetable for each affected line of route which are as follows:— ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 31, 2024
Inverness-Aberdeen
Inverness-Wick
Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh
Meanwhile, ferry operator Calmac has cancelled all departures on five of its routes, with many more services under review for the rest of the day.
No ferries will sail from Oban to Colonsay, or from Mallaig to Armadale, while there are warnings other scheduled departures from Ardrossan and Ullapool may be cancelled at short notice too.
Flights have also been disrupted due to the weather, with Loganair cancelling flights from Glasgow Airport to Barra, Tiree, Islay, Campbeltown and Benbecula.
Forecasters have predicted weather conditions will get worse as the day progresses as severe gales are expected to develop across the north of the country later today.
Yellow wind warnings are in place across Scotland as well as northern England and Northern Ireland and will remain in effect until 7pm tonight.
Blustery showers are expected to continue across Scotland into the early hours of Thursday morning.
The Met Office has warned the wind has the potential to cause damage to buildings and there is a risk of power cuts in some areas.
Wind speeds are expected to reach between 55mph and 75mph within the warning zones, with the potential to reach between 60mph and 80mph in parts of the far north of Scotland.
