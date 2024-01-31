A cargo plane has landed at Manchester Airport after a failed landing attempt at Glasgow Prestwick airport.
The Cargolux Boeing 747 from Luxembourg was scheduled to arrive at Glasgow Prestwick around 12:40pm on Wednesday.
However, after a landing attempt at Prestwick, the plane then diverted around 175 miles to Manchester Airport, where it landed safely just prior to 2pm.
Glasgow Prestwick Airport confirmed to The Herald that the flight diverted due to the weather.
#DIVERSION | In the last 30 minutes, Manchester Airport has just received a Cargolux Boeing 747 diversion from Glasgow Prestwick, a rare movement for the airfield.— AviationSource (@AvSourceNews) January 31, 2024
Read more at AviationSource!https://t.co/uOkYKIsZ7W@RadarBoxCom#Cargolux #Boeing #B747 #Luxembourg #Glasgow… pic.twitter.com/zAf6wSVvAx
A number of rail and ferry services have been cancelled on Wednesday as Scotland is hit by strong winds.
Flights have also been disrupted, with Loganair cancelling flights from Glasgow Airport to Barra, Tiree, Islay, Campbeltown and Benbecula on Wednesday.
Yellow wind warnings are in place across Scotland as well as northern England and Northern Ireland and will remain in effect until 7pm tonight.
Blustery showers are expected to continue across Scotland into the early hours of Thursday morning.
