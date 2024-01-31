However, after a landing attempt at Prestwick, the plane then diverted around 175 miles to Manchester Airport, where it landed safely just prior to 2pm.

Glasgow Prestwick Airport confirmed to The Herald that the flight diverted due to the weather.

A number of rail and ferry services have been cancelled on Wednesday as Scotland is hit by strong winds.

Flights have also been disrupted, with Loganair cancelling flights from Glasgow Airport to Barra, Tiree, Islay, Campbeltown and Benbecula on Wednesday.

Yellow wind warnings are in place across Scotland as well as northern England and Northern Ireland and will remain in effect until 7pm tonight.

Blustery showers are expected to continue across Scotland into the early hours of Thursday morning.