Nicola Sturgeon said she initially wanted her chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood to stay in post despite a "very serious" Covid rule breach.
Dr Calderwood resigned on April 5 2020, hours after a Sunday newspaper revealed that she had twice flouted a stay-at-home lockdown to travel from her family home in Edinburgh to spend the weekend at a holiday property in Eastferry, Fife.
Giving evidence to the UK Covid inquiry, Ms Sturgeon said she was first notified about the breach on the evening of Saturday April 4 when she was telephoned by a special advisor who had taken a phonecall from the newspaper seeking a comment.
Ms Sturgeon said: "I immediately understood that there would be significant public anger about this and that that would have to be addressed, and Dr Calderwood would have to very clearly apologise and be very clear that she had made a mistake.
"The other consideration was, we were at this very early but still pivotal stage in the pandemic and a period of decision-making that was very fast-paced - we had to respond very quickly to things.
"We had begun to settle into - internally, in government decision-making - more of a rhythm of doing things in terms of the advice and Dr Calderwood was a key part of that.
"She was the key conduit of clinical advice to me - I had trust in her and she was a key part of the communication effort, therefore I was mindful of how disruptive it would be to suddenly, in those circumstances, lose a chief medical officer."
READ MORE:
- 'So random': Sturgeon WhatsApp quip to advisor over hospitality Covid curfew
- Sturgeon and Swinney closed schools against advice to Cabinet
- 'Naive' not to expect SNP politicians to 'score political points' over pandemic
Dr Calderwood has been released from giving evidence at the inquiry due to medical reasons.
Ms Sturgeon said initially hoped to "achieve two things" by addressing the public anger over Dr Calderwood's "very serious error", while also seeking to retain Dr Calderwood in her post of CMO to avoid disrupting the government's pandemic response.
By this time, Dr Calderwood had become a fixture in the Scottish Government's daily Covid briefings and was a key player in its public health messaging.
However, Ms Sturgeon said as Sunday April 5 unfolded she "began to realise I couldn't achieve those two things, and that continuing to try to achieve the latter would seriously undermine trust in the government's message and I had to prioritise the confidence in the government messaging".
By the time Ms Sturgeon spoke to Dr Calderwood by phone that evening to ask for her resignation, she said Dr Calderwood had already reached that decision herself.
Taking a thinly-veiled swipe at the UK Government and Dominic Cummings infamous trip to Barnard Castle, Ms Sturgeon added: "It is to her credit that she at that point was very clear with me that the confidence in the public messaging had to take precedence, and I think it perhaps stands in contrast to other incidents."
Ms Sturgeon conceded that her efforts to retain Dr Calderwood initially may have "given the impression to other advisors that I thought the loss of her would be so catastrophic that they felt I didn't value their advice or their input", but she insisted: "That wasn't the case".
Jamie Dawson KC, lead counsel to the inquiry in Scotland, suggested that Dr Calderwood's resignation and the outcry surrounding it had been a "cataclysmic event" which hampered the Scottish Government's ability to respond to the growing threat of Covid and "had an enormous effect on the public's confidence" in government.
Ms Sturgeon said: "It had the potential to do both of those things. I don't believe it did either.
"Had Dr Calderwood not resigned on that Sunday evening, I believe in terms of confidence in the public messaging it may well have had that impact.
"I would suggest the evidence through public attitudes and public polling after that suggests that it didn't have that effect.
"I think her resignation stemmed the potential for that, and on the first - it did have a disruptive effect but it was one we were able to overcome reasonably quickly."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here