The charity, which has been around for 140 years, is consistently at capacity and says it is struggling to take in any more pets until others are rehomed.

Read more: Meet the 'beautiful' rescue dog waiting for adoption for 20 months

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, CEO of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said: “The more pets we can find loving forever homes for, the more vulnerable animals who may have been victims of neglect or abuse we can bring in and care for, offering them a safe place of refuge to recover, rehabilitate and eventually find a loving home of their own.”

The shelter, which says there are no dogs more deserving of love than those who have been forced onto the streets, is calling for families thinking of welcoming a new pet to consider rehoming as an option before buying.

From Staffies to shepherds, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has put forward a number of rescue dogs it hopes to find a loving home for soon.

Peter

Peter the lurcher at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home (Image: EDCH)

Patiently waiting more than 650 days for the right family to welcome him into their life, 12-year-old lurcher Peter first came to the shelter in 2022 as a stray and has been holding out for the right person to take him home ever since.

Despite being one of the oldest residents of the home, both in age and time spent there, Nonnie Kent the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s Rehoming Manager says Peter still has a lot of life left in him.

She said: “Peter is a sweetheart with a loveable nature who deserves to spend his golden years surrounded by comfort and love. Despite his age, he still enjoys walks, sniffing around our paddock, and playing with his favourite soft toys.

"He can be easily overwhelmed so he just needs an owner who’s willing to work with him at his pace.”

Storm

Storm is a Dutch Shepherd at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home (Image: EDCH)

Storm is a "stunning" one-and-a-half-year-old Dutch Shepherd. She had a tough start to life as she was brought to the home as a stray in 2023.

She can be wary of new people and nervous in new situations. Storm needs a patient and understanding person who can help her work on this.

Storm is a clever and energetic girl looking for an active owner who will enjoy giving her all the exercise and stimulation she needs each day. She’s affectionate, playful and will be a devoted friend to the right person.



Bailey

Bailie the Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Image: EDCH)

Bailey has been with the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home for almost a year and he’s hoping to find his forever home. He’s a medium-build, five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a "heart as big as his eyes".

Bailey needs an experienced and active owner who will enjoy getting out with him and working on his training.

He can be boisterous when he gets excited and needs to go to a home where he will be the only pet. Bailey has so much love to give and he will make a loyal companion for the right owner.

Graham

Graham is a Lurcher at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home (Image: EDCH)

Graham is a five-year-old Lurcher who has won over the hearts of the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home team.

He first came to the shelter as a stray, and he’s easily overwhelmed and anxious. Graham is looking for an experienced owner and a quiet home.

He’s a playful boy who loves running free and playing with toys. He’s been working hard on his training and needs a person who’s willing to keep this up with him.

Graham is "incredibly affectionate" once he gets to know someone and, despite his size, he aspires to be a lapdog.



Ted

Ted the American Bulldog is brimming with personality (Image: EDCH)

Ted is a big boy with an even bigger heart. He’s a five-year-old American Bulldog who was brought to the home when his previous owner’s difficult circumstances meant they could no longer cope with his care.

Ted is just brimming with personality and playfulness. He loves meeting people, getting fussed over, and his football. He can be cheeky and needs someone who can manage this and continue to work on his training with him.

His affectionate and playful personality will make him the perfect companion for someone with the time and energy to give him the love he deserves.

Quincy

Quincy is a four-year-old Lurcher cross (Image: EDCH)

Quincy is a loveable lady who came to the rescue when her previous owner died. She’s a four-year-old Lurcher cross who is shy of new people but full of affection for those she trusts.

Quincy is very playful and loves running on the beach or chasing a ball in our paddock. She doesn’t like to be left alone and can be reactive with other dogs.

She’s been working on this in training and needs a person who will be understanding and patient with her.

Simon

Simon is a young bulldog cross who had a tough start in life (Image: EDCH)

Simon is a special boy who everyone at the home has a big soft spot for. He’s a one-year-old Bulldog cross who had an incredibly tough start to life which has made him anxious and unsure of new surroundings and new people.

Simon needs someone who’s patient with his fears and stresses and will give him a quiet home. He doesn’t give his trust freely but, once you’ve earned it, his playful personality shines brightly.

Simon deserves a safe, happy home where his confidence can grow even further.

Dotty

Dotty the bulldog cross loves learning new things (Image: EDCH)

Dotty is a three-year-old bulldog cross who’s brimming with love for life. She’s been working hard on her training and needs an owner who will keep this up with her.

Dotty is very motivated by food and toys, so she loves learning new things. She is described as a bundle of cuddles and love around people, but she doesn’t like other dogs and can be reactive.

She is looking for a home where she will be the only pet, with an owner who understands her needs.

To find out more about Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home and to enquire about adopting, visit the charity's website: edch.org.uk