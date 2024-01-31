A Scottish private school has become the first fee-paying secondary in Scotland to grant union recognition.
Hutchesons' Grammar - the alma mater of both First Minister Humza Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar - has now signed an agreement with three teaching bodies.
The move, described as "historic", now formally recognises trade unions for the purposes of collective bargaining over teachers’ terms and conditions.
READ MORE: Whistleblowing teacher describes violent incidents at Glasgow east end school
It has been agreed between Hutchesons’ Educational Trust, NASUWT, the Educational Institute of Scotland and the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association.
Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said: “This is a historic step forward in securing the rights of trade union members in the independent sector to be formally consulted over their working conditions.
“Through working together we can make schools healthier and safer places to work in for teachers and better places to learn in for pupils.”
The agreement follows a campaign of strike action by members of the NASUWT last year over attempts to downgrade the pensions of teachers at the school.
After teachers appeared on picket lines outside the school, in Glasgow's southside, action resulted in an agreement over pay and pensions.
A spokesperson for Hutchesons' Grammar said: “Over the past few months we, at Hutchesons’ Grammar School, through the Rector, Bursar and Director of People, have been working closely with the trade unions to develop a Recognition and Partnership Agreement (RPA) which establishes a framework for both parties to raise, negotiate and consult on relevant matters.
READ MORE: Inclusive language fails when it doesn't include women
"Today, we can confirm the signing of the RPA between the Governors of Hutchesons’ Educational Trust, the Educational Institute of Scotland, the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association and NASUWT Scotland.
"The school and governors would like to thank all those involved in developing the RPA, and we look forward to working together going forward to ensure Hutchesons' continues to provide an exceptional education for all of its pupils."
Mike Corbett, NASUWT National Official Scotland, said the move will increase morale in the workplace.
Mr Corbett said: “NASUWT congratulates all its members for ensuring that the outcome of 2023’s pensions dispute and industrial action has resulted in a positive way forward within the school.
“Collective bargaining will increase teachers’ morale in their workplace and promote better industrial relations going forward.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here