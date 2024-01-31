The move, described as "historic", now formally recognises trade unions for the purposes of collective bargaining over teachers’ terms and conditions.

READ MORE: Whistleblowing teacher describes violent incidents at Glasgow east end school

It has been agreed between Hutchesons’ Educational Trust, NASUWT, the Educational Institute of Scotland and the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said: “This is a historic step forward in securing the rights of trade union members in the independent sector to be formally consulted over their working conditions.

“Through working together we can make schools healthier and safer places to work in for teachers and better places to learn in for pupils.”

The agreement follows a campaign of strike action by members of the NASUWT last year over attempts to downgrade the pensions of teachers at the school.

After teachers appeared on picket lines outside the school, in Glasgow's southside, action resulted in an agreement over pay and pensions.

A spokesperson for Hutchesons' Grammar said: “Over the past few months we, at Hutchesons’ Grammar School, through the Rector, Bursar and Director of People, have been working closely with the trade unions to develop a Recognition and Partnership Agreement (RPA) which establishes a framework for both parties to raise, negotiate and consult on relevant matters.

READ MORE: Inclusive language fails when it doesn't include women

"Today, we can confirm the signing of the RPA between the Governors of Hutchesons’ Educational Trust, the Educational Institute of Scotland, the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association and NASUWT Scotland.

"The school and governors would like to thank all those involved in developing the RPA, and we look forward to working together going forward to ensure Hutchesons' continues to provide an exceptional education for all of its pupils."

Mike Corbett, NASUWT National Official Scotland, said the move will increase morale in the workplace.

Mr Corbett said: “NASUWT congratulates all its members for ensuring that the outcome of 2023’s pensions dispute and industrial action has resulted in a positive way forward within the school.

“Collective bargaining will increase teachers’ morale in their workplace and promote better industrial relations going forward.”