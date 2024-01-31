The open days days are part of Emirates’ wider recruitment drive to hire 5,000 new team members across six continents in 2024.

The Dubai-based airline is inviting fresh graduates with internships or part-time jobs on their CVs, those with at least a year of hospitality or customer service experience, and individuals keen to embark on an exciting career travelling the globe to attend.

Successful applicants will join Emirates' 21,500-strong cabin crew team, including more than 1,000 from the UK, to travel the world across more than 130 cities in 76 countries.

The new cabin crew recruitment drive comes as Emirates begins to take delivery of its much-anticipated A350s from mid-year and the Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2025.

The cabin crew recruitment open days take place on February 6 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Edinburgh and on February 8 at the Maldron Hotel in Glasgow.

