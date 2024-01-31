Owning an XL bully dog without putting safeguards in place will be illegal in Scotland from February 23, it has been announced.
Subject to parliamentary approval, owners will have to ensure their XL bully dogs are muzzled and on a lead when in public.
The measures are the first phase of regulations which will also make it an offence to sell, abandon, give away or breed the dogs.
Community safety minister Siobhian Brown confirmed the measures – first announced south of the border – would be replicated amid concerns an influx of XL bully dogs were being abandoned in Scotland.
The Scottish Government has also confirmed the second phase, which will require owners to have an exemption certificate.
Owners wishing to keep their XL bully will have to pay an unconfirmed fee – £92.40 in England and Wales – to register the pet.
Compensation will be payable to owners who no longer wish to keep their pet, including reimbursement for euthanasia.
The Scottish Government is expected to set out the full details of when applications for exemption open and the support available to owners in the coming weeks.
Penalties for breach of the new safeguards can include up to six months imprisonment and a fine of up to £5,000.
Ms Brown said the regulations were being introduced as a consequence of controls implemented by the UK Government for England and Wales.
She said: “It is vital XL bully dog owners get ready for the first stage of legal safeguards that will come into force on February 23. These new rules are intended to prevent risks to public safety and animal welfare, and keep our communities safe.
“The second stage of legal safeguards will provide owners seeking an exemption an appropriate length of time to decide how to prepare for the forthcoming change in the law ahead of the July 31 deadline.
“The vast majority of dog owners are responsible animal lovers and we know owning a dog brings with it important responsibilities. I would encourage owners to make themselves aware of the new laws and get ready for them.”
Scottish ministers have also confirmed they will use the same XL bully definition as the UK Government, which states the large dogs have “a muscular body and blocky head, suggesting great strength and power for its size”.
The estimated height of the dogs is approximately 51cm at the withers for an adult male and 48cm for an adult female.
