A Scottish plant-hire company is targeting further growth after posting rises in profits and turnover.
Morris Leslie Plant Hire, based in Perthshire, increased pre-tax profits to £11.5 million in the year to April 30, 2023, from £10.5m in the prior 12 months.
This rise was achieved on the back of an increase in turnover of more than 10%, to £49.1m.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation jumped by 12.4% to £33.8m.
The company, which sells and hires plant machinery and equipment for civil engineering and construction, said: “Despite the challenging economic climate, not just in the UK but globally, the business has delivered an excellent set of results on the back of improved hire rates and increased utilisation levels, coupled with a strong performance from the sales division both in the UK and overseas.”
It highlighted its purchase of the assets and business of Harborough Hire Centre in March 2023 - a deal which increased the Perthshire firm's branch network to 15 sites and strengthened its position in the Midlands.
The wider Morris Leslie Group, which has activities including the provision of self-storage facilities, the renting of commercial and residential properties, and the auction of vehicles as well as the hire and sale of plant machinery and equipment, delivered a 1% rise in turnover to £72.76m.
Its pre-tax profits dipped to £12.4m, from £12.7m.
The group said: “Trading has remained strong post financial year end, with plant hire and sales both continuing to perform well with the outlook remaining positive for 2024. As we progress through 2024, it is anticipated there will be a reduction in interest rates and lower levels of inflation, as well as improved consumer confidence.”
Morris Leslie Group employs more than 300 staff, operating across 19 sites in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK.
The group this year marks its 50th year of trading since founding chairman Morris Leslie started in used equipment sales in 1974.
