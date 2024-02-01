A hotel in a “pretty” village in the Scottish Borders is up for sale, with offers around £575,000 sought.
Graham + Sibbald, which is marketing The Border Hotel on The Green in Kirk Yetholm near Kelso in Roxburghshire, hailed the sale as a “wonderful opportunity”.
The property agent said: “Located at the northern finishing point of the Pennine Way, the extremely characterful Border Hotel has a central location overlooking the village green in the small, pretty, Borders village of Kirk Yetholm.
“The Border Hotel offers seven letting bedrooms, along with a plethora of areas to relax and socialise in the bar, restaurant, function room, and lovely outdoor terrace.”
It added: “The sellers, who have a long, well-loved, history with both the hotel and the village of Kirk Yetholm, have decided to pass on this wonderful opportunity to acquire an established, popular and well-known village inn/hotel.”
Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The Border Hotel is undoubtedly one of these quintessential village inns that exudes its own particular character in a lovely village green setting.
“Add to that the hotel’s links with both the Pennine Way and the St Cuthbert’s Way walking routes - the hotel is a natural stopping-off point for those walking by. The Border Hotel is super business for owner-operators.”
