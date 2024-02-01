The property agent said: “Located at the northern finishing point of the Pennine Way, the extremely characterful Border Hotel has a central location overlooking the village green in the small, pretty, Borders village of Kirk Yetholm.

“The Border Hotel offers seven letting bedrooms, along with a plethora of areas to relax and socialise in the bar, restaurant, function room, and lovely outdoor terrace.”

It added: “The sellers, who have a long, well-loved, history with both the hotel and the village of Kirk Yetholm, have decided to pass on this wonderful opportunity to acquire an established, popular and well-known village inn/hotel.”

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The Border Hotel is undoubtedly one of these quintessential village inns that exudes its own particular character in a lovely village green setting.

“Add to that the hotel’s links with both the Pennine Way and the St Cuthbert’s Way walking routes - the hotel is a natural stopping-off point for those walking by. The Border Hotel is super business for owner-operators.”