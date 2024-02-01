Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, is to address delegates attending NFU Scotland’s National AGM, annual dinner and conference being in Glasgow next week.

Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Mairi Gougeon MSP will join the First Minister for a question-and-answer session after his speech.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said: “We are delighted to have the First Minister join us to address our delegates on the Friday morning and to have the opportunity to engage with him on key issues like future funding. The themes of the conference will be profitability, sustainability, biodiversity and emission reduction, and we look forward to hearing Mr Yousaf outline how his Government will support those ambitions in the years ahead”.

Round-up

All classes of hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday met with demand and sold to an average of 283p/kg or £117/head, peaking at £171/head for a pen of Suffolks from Moorpark of Baldoon or to 314p/kg for Beltexes from Tormitchell.

Blackie hoggs averaged 282p/kg and sold to £140/head for Low Glasnick and Lagafater Farms, or to 299p/kg for Little Larg, while mules sold to £140/head for Mains of Larg or to 282p/kg for Balmurrie and Quarter, who also topped the Cheviots at £139/head. And cast ewes peaked at £166/head for Dutch Texel ewes from High Threave, with Blackies from Cuil selling to £80/head.

Well-fleshed hoggs at Dumfries sold easily yesterday, with lighter types averaging 280p/kg and selling to 318p/kg for Hampshires from Hoddomtown, and the heaviest sorts averaging 288p/kg and selling to 306p/kg for Texels from West Parkgate, who also topped the cast ewes section at £185 for Texels. Tups were also sharper on the week and sold to £146 for Cheviots from Newbank.

Store cattle met with outstanding demand at Carlisle yesterday, peaking at £1,990 a Limousin cross steer from Stone House, while calves sold to £630 for a four month British Blue bull from Netherfield. And weaned cattle sold to £1,590/head for Simmental bulls from Waterloo Farm, with bullocks peaking at £1,440 for a ten month old from Whitewall and heifers selling to £1390 for Limousins from Oakghyll.

And a consignment of Blackie hoggs From Drummockloch met with strong demand at Longtown on Tuesday, averaging £108/head and selling to £123. Feeding ewes were slightly sharper on the week and sold to £136 for Cheviot Mules from Sweetbit, who also sold Greyfaces to £112/head.