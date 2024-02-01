Farming
By Alec Ross
Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, is to address delegates attending NFU Scotland’s National AGM, annual dinner and conference being in Glasgow next week.
Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Mairi Gougeon MSP will join the First Minister for a question-and-answer session after his speech.
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said: “We are delighted to have the First Minister join us to address our delegates on the Friday morning and to have the opportunity to engage with him on key issues like future funding. The themes of the conference will be profitability, sustainability, biodiversity and emission reduction, and we look forward to hearing Mr Yousaf outline how his Government will support those ambitions in the years ahead”.
Round-up
All classes of hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday met with demand and sold to an average of 283p/kg or £117/head, peaking at £171/head for a pen of Suffolks from Moorpark of Baldoon or to 314p/kg for Beltexes from Tormitchell.
Blackie hoggs averaged 282p/kg and sold to £140/head for Low Glasnick and Lagafater Farms, or to 299p/kg for Little Larg, while mules sold to £140/head for Mains of Larg or to 282p/kg for Balmurrie and Quarter, who also topped the Cheviots at £139/head. And cast ewes peaked at £166/head for Dutch Texel ewes from High Threave, with Blackies from Cuil selling to £80/head.
Well-fleshed hoggs at Dumfries sold easily yesterday, with lighter types averaging 280p/kg and selling to 318p/kg for Hampshires from Hoddomtown, and the heaviest sorts averaging 288p/kg and selling to 306p/kg for Texels from West Parkgate, who also topped the cast ewes section at £185 for Texels. Tups were also sharper on the week and sold to £146 for Cheviots from Newbank.
Store cattle met with outstanding demand at Carlisle yesterday, peaking at £1,990 a Limousin cross steer from Stone House, while calves sold to £630 for a four month British Blue bull from Netherfield. And weaned cattle sold to £1,590/head for Simmental bulls from Waterloo Farm, with bullocks peaking at £1,440 for a ten month old from Whitewall and heifers selling to £1390 for Limousins from Oakghyll.
And a consignment of Blackie hoggs From Drummockloch met with strong demand at Longtown on Tuesday, averaging £108/head and selling to £123. Feeding ewes were slightly sharper on the week and sold to £136 for Cheviot Mules from Sweetbit, who also sold Greyfaces to £112/head.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel