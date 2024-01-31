Emergency services attended and an 11-year-old girl, the pedestrian, was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh.

Her condition has been described as critical. The occupants of the bin lorry were uninjured.

READ MORE: Two women die in Aberdeen house fire as properties evacuated

Police enquiries into the collision are ongoing.

Inspector Ross Drummond said: "We are keen to speak to the drivers of other vehicles which were traveling on the A6105 at the time.

"We would also ask anyone who may have dashcam footage that captures the vehicle or the pedestrian involved prior to the collision happening to contact police".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0574 of 31 January, 2024.