And he flags high hopes that the airport, which is enjoying a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, will build further on its recent successes by winning more routes, including the return of direct flights to and from North America.

Mr Cliffe highlights the great success of Emirates’ Airbus A380 service between Glasgow and Dubai.

And he underlines the crucial role the airport can play in the economy of the Glasgow City Region.

Meanwhile, my colleague Kristy Dorsey has taken a deep dive into Scotland’s exciting gaming sector, talking to key industry figures and assessing the state of play. She also reports on plans to create a national strategy to support the gaming industry in Scotland and put it on a par with other key digital growth sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Deputy business editor Scott Wright has spoken to David Pierotti, who looks after the Silverburn shopping centre on Glasgow’s south side, about what the future holds and diversification plans.

Scott has also interviewed former Raith Rovers and Millwall football player Graham Robertson. Graham is the new chief executive of WorkingRite, a Glasgow-based charity which supports young people from challenging and disadvantaged backgrounds into mentored placements with local businesses.

Mark Williamson examines the opportunities - and the challenges - in the carbon capture and storage arena. With firms set to start pumping carbon offshore for storage in North Sea fields in coming months, Mark takes stock of the situation.

Sarah Campbell highlights the fascinating resurgence of interest that areas surrounding Glasgow’s George Square are experiencing, amid a raft of high-profile openings and proposed development plans.

Jody Harrison meanwhile underlines the impact of Brexit, while highlighting the successes of Scottish companies Willo and Candle Shack in overseas markets.

Paul English looks at the resurgence of vinyl records, and the part Scotland is playing in this.

Scott Miller, Scottish head of global recruitment company LHH, contemplates what matters when it comes to home working.

Entrepreneur Antoinette Fionda-Douglas writes about the amazing women who are changing the Scottish fashion industry.

And Karen Peattie interviews Stuart Common, managing director of thriving Scottish ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland.

We feature columns from entrepreneur Willie Haughey, and business and life coach Ed Haddon.

And The Herald’s business writers once again offer their expert perspectives on a broad range of business and economic developments as they reflect on what they have been writing about during the past month.

I hope you enjoy this first edition of 2024, and find it insightful, thoughtful, informative and valuable.