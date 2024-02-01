A hotel in the picturesque Scottish village known for its yew tree that is considered one of the oldest in Europe has been put on the market for sale.
Christie & Co is handling the sale of the hotel with 11 en-suite rooms sited in the centre of the architecturally renowned Highland Perthshire village.
The agent described the B-listed property as "a handsome 19th Century ‘arts and crafts’ style hotel where period charm and quality modern appointments combine, to allow for the provision of timeless hospitality with an abundance of character".
"Fortingall Hotel presents the rare opportunity to acquire a hotel with a prominent place in the cultural heritage of the Upper Tay Valley and an enduring reputation," Christie & Co said.
"The village of Fortingall is located at the head of Glen Lyon, one of Scotland’s longest and most beautiful Glens, and is perhaps most famous for its yew tree, which is thought to be over 5,000 years old."
It said the "well-proportioned, finely appointed accommodation, including two dining rooms, a lounge, and a library” had a turnover of £430,000 a year before Covid, and is currently trading on limited opening.
Rettie & Co also said: "The approach and entrance to Fortingall Hotel impress a sense of arrival – the main door sheltered by a handsome sandstone portico with its name engraved onto the entablature in Celtic style font.
"Decoratively, the hotel has been finished to a high standard. Its well-coordinated interior has been curated to chime with the heritage of the building and the scenic, rural setting - working fireplaces with elegant period mantelpieces and a woodburning stove all foster a warm atmosphere, while tartan and tweed have been tastefully employed in the carpeting, curtains, and blinds."
It has a public bar, extensive garden area to the side and rear of the hotel, and parking area, and comes with a cottage with four bedrooms.
"The settlement owes much of its enamouring aesthetic appeal to the work of the highly regarded Victorian architect, James MacLaren, who was commissioned to rebuild much of the village by Sir Donald Currie, shortly after his purchase of Glenlyon Estate." The property is listed for offers over £850,000.
