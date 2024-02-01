Ms Laing has been with the family-owned firm since 2013, having originally entered the industry in 2006.

The firm’s website notes that after graduating from university with a marketing degree, Ms Laing joined Whyte & Mackay as brand manager for Jura single malt. Ms Laing then become marketing manager for Bowmore and Glen Garioch single malts at Morrison Bowmore Distillers.

She became the youngest woman to appointed a Keeper of the Quaich, a prestigious society for those who show outstanding commitment to the Scotch whisky industry, in 2014.

In a post on professional networking site LinkedIn last night, Douglas Laing & Co said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Cara Laing as managing director of Douglas Laing & Co.

“Established in 1948 by Fred Douglas Laing, a gentleman with a genuine love and serious passion for whisky, Douglas Laing & Co has remained an independent, family-run business. Transitioning through three generations, the mantle has now been assumed by Cara, the granddaughter of the founder.

“Cara brings forth a wealth of heritage, history, and expertise that has been instrumental in refining the Douglas Laing process and perfecting the creation of consistently extraordinary whiskies.”

Douglas Laing & Co was established by Fred Douglas Laing in 1948. It was subsequently run for more than 40 years by his sons Fred and Stewart until, in 2013, the brothers split the brands and assets of the business into two separate entities as part of succession planning for the next generation.

Fred Laing retained the Douglas Laing name and was joined by daughter Cara as head of brands marketing. Stewart Laing set up new Scotch whisky venture, Hunter Laing & Co, alongside his sons Andrew and Scott.

Fred Laing is the chairman of Douglas Laing & Co.