Scotrail said that the fault, identified around 7am, affected trains running between Dalry, Prestwick, Largs and Ardrossan Harbour, with knock-on effects for those travelling to Scotland’s largest city.

READ MORE: ScotRail triples number of body worn cameras on railway

Services were unable to operate between these stations for around an hour and 30 minutes. Delays were also predicted after the fault was fixed.

Passengers were left stranded (stock pic) (Image: PA)

Travellers were told they could use tickets on McGill’s buses between Largs and Paisley.

READ MORE: SNP criticised as £330k spent of taxis since ScotRail was nationalised

Scotrail said on social media: "There is a signal fault affecting trains between Dalry and Prestwick Town, between Dalry and Largs and between Dalry and Ardrossan Harbour.

“Our services are unable to operate between these stations until staff have rectified the fault.”

NEW: There is a signal fault affecting trains between Dalry and Prestwick Town, between Dalry and Largs and between Dalry and Ardrossan Harbour.



Our services are unable to operate between these stations until staff have rectified the fault. pic.twitter.com/MqEYeKFcGS — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 1, 2024

A follow-up post later said: “Staff have rectified the fault and services are now able to operate, however some services may be subject to delay and alterations. To help with this we have ticket acceptance in place with McGills buses between Largs and Paisley.”