Scottish soft drinks maker Irn-Bru has named its new chief executive and confirmed the departure date for the outgoing Roger White, who is retiring after more than two decades at the helm.
Former Superdry and Co-op boss Euan Sutherland will take over from May 1 at the Cumbernauld-based company, which owns a number of other brands such as Rubicon, Funkin and Boost.
Barr announced in August and Mr White would retire at a "mutually agreed date in the next 12 months". The company has now confirmed that he will step down from the board at the end of April but "remain available" until the end of July to support a smooth leadership transition.
Mr Sutherland was most recently group chief executive of Saga, the specialist product and services provider for people aged 50 and over in the UK, having previously been CEO of Superdry and the Co-op Group. He is also former chief operating officer of Kingfisher.
His background includes experience with global fast-moving consumer goods brands such as Mars and Coca-Cola, and he previously served for eight years as a non-executive director on the board of Britvic.
"It has been a great pleasure working with Roger, who has successfully led the business for over two decades and delivered significant value to shareholders, stakeholders and employees," Barr chairman Mark Allen said. "We wish him well in the future.
"On behalf of the board, I am delighted that Euan is joining AG Barr. He has substantial experience across several consumer-facing businesses and will be a strong addition to the board. He is well-placed to lead AG Barr through the next exciting phase of its development and to ensure the continued long term success of the business.”
Mr Sutherland said: "I am very excited to join AG Barr, which has a unique heritage, strong culture and exceptional brands. I look forward to working with the Board and the wider business to continue to deliver significant value to shareholders, stakeholders and employees for the long term.”
