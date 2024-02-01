A popular Glasgow bakery has unveiled its "luxurious" new look after reopening with enhanced breakfast and lunch menus.
After closing for two weeks, Valaria in Byres Road will reopen its doors on Monday (February 5) following a refurbishment – but its popular croissants and Parisian hot chocolate will remain.
The bakery is part of the Six Company group, which includes Six By Nico restaurants in Finnieston and Merchant City.
Read more: First look as Six By Nico opens new flagship restaurant
Its new menu includes an "elevated" breakfast inspired by world cuisines, including Hong Kong style French toast and Turkish eggs.
New additions to the bakery, which prepares everything in-house each morning, are are nduja sausage rolls, Valaria strawberry tart, raspberry rose and lychee jammy dodger.
The bakery says its refurbishment has given more space for diners to enjoy the menu, with a new counter and additional seating.
Meanwhile, Valaria has also unveiled a new lunch menu, including a curated selection of seasonal salads.
The Parisian Hot Chocolate – which created a buzz on TikTok in 2023 – will remain on the drinks list, with further plans to "elevate" the drink coming soon.
Read more: Six By Nico is evolving - is the magic still there?
India Dhami, brand manager at Valaria, said: “We are always looking for ways to improve, to surprise and delight our customers old and new.
"We planned this pause a while ago and we’ve managed to fit a lot into a couple of weeks – we can’t wait to welcome our guests back in for some artisanal indulgence.
“We’ve listened to what our customers love, and what they want. The result is what visitors to Valaria will be able to enjoy from next week.
“We’ve created what we truly believe is a destination venue which will provide a haven for locals and visitors alike to revel in new breakfast and lunch rituals.
"Our focus has been designing a menu that elevates those experiences. It’s an exciting new chapter in Valaria’s story.”
Nico Simeone launched 111, his debut restaurant, in 2015, followed by the original Six by Nico which launched in Finnieston in 2017.
Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester soon followed, and Six Company now has 11 restaurants across the UK and Ireland, with Valaria its first all-day eatery and bakery.
Valaria’s name comes from Nico’s two daughters: Valentina and Ilaria. Bookings open on Thursday, February 1. To book, visit the Valaria website.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here