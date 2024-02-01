The bakery is part of the Six Company group, which includes Six By Nico restaurants in Finnieston and Merchant City.

Its new menu includes an "elevated" breakfast inspired by world cuisines, including Hong Kong style French toast and Turkish eggs.

New additions to the bakery, which prepares everything in-house each morning, are are nduja sausage rolls, Valaria strawberry tart, raspberry rose and lychee jammy dodger.

Valaria's popular croissants and pastries will remain on the menu (Image: Valaria)

The bakery says its refurbishment has given more space for diners to enjoy the menu, with a new counter and additional seating.

Meanwhile, Valaria has also unveiled a new lunch menu, including a curated selection of seasonal salads.

The Parisian Hot Chocolate – which created a buzz on TikTok in 2023 – will remain on the drinks list, with further plans to "elevate" the drink coming soon.

India Dhami, brand manager at Valaria, said: “We are always looking for ways to improve, to surprise and delight our customers old and new.

"We planned this pause a while ago and we’ve managed to fit a lot into a couple of weeks – we can’t wait to welcome our guests back in for some artisanal indulgence.

“We’ve listened to what our customers love, and what they want. The result is what visitors to Valaria will be able to enjoy from next week.

Valaria will now serve new lunch and breakfast menus (Image: Valaria)

“We’ve created what we truly believe is a destination venue which will provide a haven for locals and visitors alike to revel in new breakfast and lunch rituals.

"Our focus has been designing a menu that elevates those experiences. It’s an exciting new chapter in Valaria’s story.”



Nico Simeone launched 111, his debut restaurant, in 2015, followed by the original Six by Nico which launched in Finnieston in 2017.

Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester soon followed, and Six Company now has 11 restaurants across the UK and Ireland, with Valaria its first all-day eatery and bakery.

Valaria’s name comes from Nico’s two daughters: Valentina and Ilaria. Bookings open on Thursday, February 1. To book, visit the Valaria website.