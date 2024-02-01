Officers also seized firearms from the property which have been removed for further testing and to be made safe.

The man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday, February 1.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Elliot said: “This is a significant recovery and is an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in Scotland.

“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We would continue to urge anyone with information or concerns about firearms activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”