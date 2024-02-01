Ian Murray, the Edinburgh South Labour MP and shadow Scottish secretary, and Scottish Office minister Lord Malcolm Offord will also sit on the panel.

Fraser Nelson, editor of the Spectator, will be a commentator on the panel.

Filming for the show is taking place in Glasgow this afternoon with programme broadcast at 8pm on BBC One.

Ms Forbes is to be questioned about the Scottish Government's handling of the pandemic as she was finance secretary at the height of the crisis.

She gave evidence to the Covid inquiry on Tuesday and was critical of aspect of Ms Sturgeon' government during the period including its failure to hand over key documents relating to decisions taken.

During her appearance she also revealed she was not invited to attend meetings of the so-called "Gold Command" of senior SNP ministers and civil servants set up to respond to the crisis.

The group would hold discussions over lockdown restrictions before regular Scottish Government Cabinet meetings took place in 2020 and 2021.

But Ms Forbes revealed she was not invited to attend - despite holding the important finance brief.

Minutes from Cabinet meetings at the time have been provided to the inquiry, but no briefings from the gold command have been handed over.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon appearing before the UK Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh yesterday. Photo PA.

Speaking on Tuesday, the SNP MSP said she was "surprised" at the omission.

Jamie Dawson KC, counsel to the inquiry, said minutes of meetings of the Scottish Government Resilience Room (SGoRR) and Gold Command were not kept.

Ms Forbes said it was the "first of me hearing it".

During seven hours of giving evidence to the inquiry yesterday, Ms Sturgeon became tearful several times.

She denied accusations of secrecy, closing out senior colleagues from decision-making and using the pandemic to advance her and her party's goal of independence.

She was also asked about a Cabinet meeting in December 2021 when Humza Yousaf, the current first minister who was health secretary at the time, described taking "a hell of a bullet".

Ms Sturgeon explained the row with Mr Yousaf by claiming she was standing up for Ms Forbes.

Mr Yousaf provoked anger from Ms Sturgeon at the meeting when he said he had found £100 million from his health budget which could help pay to compensate businesses for additional restrictions.

Mr Yousaf described taking "a hell of a bullet" at the meeting, while Jason Leitch, the national clinical director, privately described Ms Sturgeon's behaviour as "absolutely ridiculous".

However, Ms Sturgeon told the inquiry yesterday she had been angered by Mr Yousaf springing the offer of an extra £100 million on colleagues, after Ms Forbes "diligently" attempted to find more cash but came up with nothing.

"I was not particularly happy about it," she admitted. "A couple of weeks before that, Mr Yousaf had said he may be able to find some money, and my response was 'speak to Kate'.

It appeared he hadn't done so. "It was more on behalf of Ms Forbes, as I felt it did a disservice to her and the very professional job she had done."

Ms Sturgeon denied that the exchange was indicative of a culture in which she did not "take kindly" to ministers making unsolicited suggestions or challenging her at Cabinet meetings.

While much of tonight's programme is likely to focus on events taking place around the Covid inquiry, it is likely questions will also be directed about the Conservative Government to Lord Offord while Mr Murray may also be grilled on Mr Starmer's performance at Labour leader and his views on Israel and Gaza.

Mr Harvie too will no doubt be quizzed on the Scottish Government's record including the budget and the council tax freeze.