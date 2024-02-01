The slippery simian was spotted near to the park on Tuesday, and was tracked via drone footage Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team on Wednesday.

Now the BBC is reporting that the macaque has been captured and is being looked over by park staff.

BREAKING : A monkey which has been missing in the Highlands for more than five days has been successfully captured. He was found this morning, a couple of miles from the park and is now being checked over by Park staff. — BBCIainMac (@BBCIainMac) February 1, 2024

The story has attracted attention throughout the world, with media reports on the saga in France, Spain and beyond.

The animals kept at the Highland Wildlife Park, which is part of Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, are part of the European endangered species programme.

Also known as snow monkeys, in the wild they are the most northerly living non-human primates and are the subject of the Three Wise Monkeys maxim 'see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil'.

They live in large social groups known as troops which have a strict dominance hierarchy.