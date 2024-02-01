Summary

FMQs recap: Yousaf defends Sturgeon following inquiry

Anas Sarwar
Douglas Ross
FMQs
Humza Yousaf
Scottish Conservatives
Scottish Labour
SNP
Local government
National government
Politics
Scotland
By Andrew Learmonth

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Douglas Ross asked the FM about an email showing the government worried about Spain vetoing an independent Scotland's application for the EU
  • Anas Sarwar accused the FM of misleading parliament to defend Nicola Sturgeon
  • Alex Cole-Hamilton pressed Mr Yousaf on the secret gold level meetings

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos