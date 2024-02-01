Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has been criticised by the leader of the Scottish Tories after admitting to the UK Covid Inquiry that he deleted all WhatsApp messages to free up storage space on his phone.
The UK Scottish Secretary was giving evidence to the UK Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh and claimed he deleted no messages related to government business because, he said, he did not conduct business on WhatsApp.
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been heavily criticised after admitting she deleted WhatsApp messages during her time in power during the pandemic despite vowing to hand over all communications to the inquiry.
Leader of the Scottish Conservative, Douglas Ross, said that "Alister Jack was wrong to delete WhatsApp messages", adding that "he has apologised".
Read more: Nicola Sturgeon admits deleting Covid WhatsApp messages
Speaking during his evidence session, Mr Jack said that he “didn’t delete some of my WhatsApp messages”, adding that “I deleted all of them”.
The Scottish Secretary said that he deleted his messages to free up space on his phone.
Mr Jack admitted that he cleared messages from his phone in November 2021 and said he had not considered retaining them to help him recall events from the pandemic.
He said: “I deleted WhatsApps from my mother, my wife, my friends – I mean I just deleted all my WhatsApps – because that created the capacity that allowed my phone to carry on.”
The Scottish Secretary said he previously had a phone with 64 gigabytes of storage, but now has 512 gigabytes of capacity on his current device.
He added: “At the time, I didn’t think anything of it.”
Mr Jack told the inquiry he did not conduct “Government by WhatsApp”, preferring to speak to colleagues on the phone or face to face.
Asked by Claire Mitchell KC on behalf of the Scottish Covid Bereaved group if he had any thoughts about keeping the messages, he replied: “No, because I was keen for my phone to start working again.
“More importantly I knew that I did no government decisions by WhatsApp and that will be borne out by WhatsApps from ministers you do have.
Read more: Alister Jack: Nicola Sturgeon 'could cry from one eye if she wanted'
“That is something I was not in the habit of doing.”
Mr Jack said he is a “bit of a Luddite” and if he could “turn the clock back” he would have sought a different solution to his phone storage issues.
Ms Mitchell asked him whether he thought it was “a good idea if these contemporaneous records are somehow available and kept to be stored so in the event of a public inquiry” so that “those matters can be placed before an inquiry”.
Read more: Sturgeon regrets not locking down sooner as she apologises to bereaved
In response, Mr Jack said: “I do. If I could turn the clock back knowing what I know now, I would have sought a different solution for my lack of storage capacity.
“I’m a bit of a Luddite, I’m the only member of the Cabinet not to have any social media accounts but that’s no excuse.
“I regret that I deleted my entire account, I regret it for a number of reasons.
“I regret it because of the inquiry, I regret it because I hadn’t saved some family pictures and bits and pieces.
“I think these matters, all matters relating to an event like this, should be recorded within the offices of relevant ministers.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel