Kyle RNLI lifeboat Spirit of Fred. Olsen arrived on scene at 2:10pm. The lifeboat crew assessed the scene, and found the vessel hard aground with the boat’s crew still on board but uninjured.

The vessel had been dragging its mooring, and the three people on board had tried to manoeuvre out of the situation, however a chain had disabled their rudder, resulting in them drifting onto the rocks.

Portree lifeboat arrived on scene at 3:15pm, however due to the location of the vessel, and the fact that the tide was rapidly dropping, the decision was made to wait for the tide to rise a number of hours later when the boat could be refloated.

Both lifeboats therefore stood by until high water at 8:00pm to ensure that there was no risk to the crew when it came off the rocks in the gale force winds.

Due to the position of the stricken vessel, when it came time to refloat, the lifeboat put a rope aboard the boat to help pull the stern around into the wind and allow them to manoeuvre safely into deeper water.

After it successfully refloated and it became apparent there was no catastrophic damage, both lifeboats shadowed the vessel to the nearest safe mooring.

Once the vessel was safely secured, both lifeboats departed the scene, with Kyle lifeboat having a challenging journey back through the weather, arriving back on station at 9:30pm.

Norman Finlayson, RNLI helm for Kyle Lifeboat, says: "The vessel’s crew were experienced and well prepared, and were very unlucky that a chain had become lodged in their rudder, resulting in the extremely strong winds forcing them onto the rocks.

"It was a long shout for us, however we felt due to the conditions, it was best to stay on scene until the boat was safely tied up and there was no further risk to the crew on board."