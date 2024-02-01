A rescue operation was launched after a vessel with three people on board ran aground in storm force winds.
Two RNLI lifeboats went to the scene in the Strome narrows area of Loch Carron after the alarm was raised at 1:45pm on Wednesday.
Kyle RNLI lifeboat Spirit of Fred. Olsen arrived on scene at 2:10pm. The lifeboat crew assessed the scene, and found the vessel hard aground with the boat’s crew still on board but uninjured.
The vessel had been dragging its mooring, and the three people on board had tried to manoeuvre out of the situation, however a chain had disabled their rudder, resulting in them drifting onto the rocks.
Portree lifeboat arrived on scene at 3:15pm, however due to the location of the vessel, and the fact that the tide was rapidly dropping, the decision was made to wait for the tide to rise a number of hours later when the boat could be refloated.
READ MORE: Rescue launched after trawler runs aground on rocks
Both lifeboats therefore stood by until high water at 8:00pm to ensure that there was no risk to the crew when it came off the rocks in the gale force winds.
Due to the position of the stricken vessel, when it came time to refloat, the lifeboat put a rope aboard the boat to help pull the stern around into the wind and allow them to manoeuvre safely into deeper water.
After it successfully refloated and it became apparent there was no catastrophic damage, both lifeboats shadowed the vessel to the nearest safe mooring.
Once the vessel was safely secured, both lifeboats departed the scene, with Kyle lifeboat having a challenging journey back through the weather, arriving back on station at 9:30pm.
Norman Finlayson, RNLI helm for Kyle Lifeboat, says: "The vessel’s crew were experienced and well prepared, and were very unlucky that a chain had become lodged in their rudder, resulting in the extremely strong winds forcing them onto the rocks.
"It was a long shout for us, however we felt due to the conditions, it was best to stay on scene until the boat was safely tied up and there was no further risk to the crew on board."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel