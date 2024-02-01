Councillors voted by eight in favour and six against to allow the plans to go ahead in December, despite almost 750 objections from locals, NatureScot, and Scottish Government nature advisors.

A coalition involving the RSPB Scotland, Scottish Wildlife Trust, Buglife and Plantlife Scotland launched a petition calling for ministers to reject the plans to develop the land, which it considers "one of Scotland’s important and last remaining undeveloped dune systems".

The e-action from the Conservation Coalition urging Ministers to call in the plans and save Coul Links has had over 10,000 responses.

Now, RSPB Scotland has written to the Planning Minister, Joe FitzPatrick, asking that the plans are called in and permission refused for this damaging development.

RSPB Scotland has outlined in its letter that the new application has failed to address the many environmental concerns of a previous proposal - which was turned down by Ministers in February 2020 after a lengthy public inquiry.

Ministers could avoid the expense and uncertainty to the public of another inquiry, but their intervention is needed to protect such an important area for nature and address the important planning legal and policy issues, RSPB Scotland said.

Highland Council has approved controversal golf course plans at Coul Links (Image: Craig Allardyce)

Anne McCall, Director of RSPB Scotland, said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported our campaign so far. The fate of Coul Links is now in the hands of the Scottish Government.

"With its commitment to tackling the nature and climate emergency it’s vital that Ministers call in the plans – protected areas like Coul Links should be safe from development.

“The previous public inquiry showed just how unsuitable those golf course plans were for Coul Links, and these current plans differ very little. The Scottish Government can and should call in these plans and refuse them permission. It does not require a public inquiry to show that they shouldn’t be going ahead.”

The Herald has contacted the Scottish Government for comment.