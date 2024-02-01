Out of hundreds of businesses questioned across the UK, almost half (47.2%) said there won’t be a change in staff numbers.

A third (34.1%) said AI would actually allow them to recruit more!

When broken down further, the figures showed businesses in Yorkshire spearheaded the AI recruitment revolution.

Regarding AI not having an impact at all, businesses in the East were at the forefront.

On the other side of the scale, teams in London were most likely to see a reduction in size.

From the survey, around 40% of businesses said they’ve used AI and a further 15% planned to use it in the future.

Those who have used AI have seen benefits, as 68% reported an increase in the volume of output.

The responses on what AI is being used for widely varied, but most used it for campaign optimisation (48%) and written content creation (47%).

AI’s least popular role was providing customer service (13%).

Out of the businesses that don’t use AI, 76% said they don’t understand the technology enough to comfortably use it, and 9% don’t fully trust it.

Nikki Broxup, Marketing Director at LOCALiQ UK, said it’s hard to label an increase in the use of AI as simply good or bad.

“We’re not surprised by the rise in businesses using artificial intelligence over the previous year, as AI-powered technology and software has become more widely available.



“While it’s understandable that people may feel intimidated by AI and the risks it may pose to their jobs, there are a lot of positives that AI can bring to teams.”



Nikki shared her top ways that businesses can integrate AI into their day-to-day activities: