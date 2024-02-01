Think robots will take your job? Think again! New research has revealed AI could actually boost employment.
New data from award-winning digital marketing agency LOCALiQ UK has revealed 81.3% of businesses don’t think Artificial Intelligence will lead to redundancies.
Out of hundreds of businesses questioned across the UK, almost half (47.2%) said there won’t be a change in staff numbers.
A third (34.1%) said AI would actually allow them to recruit more!
When broken down further, the figures showed businesses in Yorkshire spearheaded the AI recruitment revolution.
Regarding AI not having an impact at all, businesses in the East were at the forefront.
On the other side of the scale, teams in London were most likely to see a reduction in size.
From the survey, around 40% of businesses said they’ve used AI and a further 15% planned to use it in the future.
Those who have used AI have seen benefits, as 68% reported an increase in the volume of output.
The responses on what AI is being used for widely varied, but most used it for campaign optimisation (48%) and written content creation (47%).
AI’s least popular role was providing customer service (13%).
Out of the businesses that don’t use AI, 76% said they don’t understand the technology enough to comfortably use it, and 9% don’t fully trust it.
Nikki Broxup, Marketing Director at LOCALiQ UK, said it’s hard to label an increase in the use of AI as simply good or bad.
“We’re not surprised by the rise in businesses using artificial intelligence over the previous year, as AI-powered technology and software has become more widely available.
“While it’s understandable that people may feel intimidated by AI and the risks it may pose to their jobs, there are a lot of positives that AI can bring to teams.”
Nikki shared her top ways that businesses can integrate AI into their day-to-day activities:
- Data Analysis: AI tools can analyse large sets of data quickly and accurately, providing actionable insights. From customer behaviour to campaign performance metrics, AI helps businesses make data-driven decisions, optimise strategies, and identify trends that may not be apparent through traditional analysis.
- Idea Generation: Whether you’re looking for your next email subject line, or you’re looking for inspiration for blog ideas, AI can help you come up with creative new ideas (and save you a lot of time in the process).
- Content creation: Not just limited to written content, AI has the power to create images, graphics, and videos. Perfect for smaller design projects that require a quicker turnaround.
- Customer service: Having an AI-powered chatbot on your website can help customers quickly find an answer to a problem in a more interactive and conversational manner. It can also help businesses streamline incoming queries and prioritise those that are the most urgent.
- Ad Campaign Management: AI can optimise digital advertising campaigns by analysing performance data and making real-time adjustments. This can include bid management, targeting adjustments, and ad creative optimisation, resulting in more cost-effective and impactful ad campaigns.
