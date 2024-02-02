The trio say their mission is to “deliver financial planning with a personalised touch that helps clients prepare for a fantastic future, whilst counselling them during times of financial or emotional stress”.

Mr Hunter described the establishment of the new business as “a natural progression” for the trio, who all previously worked for The Munro Partnership, an independent financial adviser (IFA) business based in Ayr which became part of abrdn Financial Planning.

Former infantry officer Mr Hunter said: “We all have experience working for both large corporate firms and smaller boutique companies and we have designed Juniper to combine the best of both worlds for our clients.

“We have set up our office back in Ayrshire - which will remain our base - but will retain our national reach in order to service our clients across the UK. We would like to thank South Ayrshire Council for their support in making this happen.”

Juniper highlights as its specialisms “planning retirements, investing for the future, mitigating tax and protecting the important things”.

Mr Hunter said: “Clients share hopes and fears with us that they rarely speak to friends or family about. Delivering advice to help clients achieve their goals and fulfil their aspirations as well as guiding them through life’s challenges is what we do and what we love.”

He added: “At Juniper, we will always go the extra mile to nurture relationships that help us truly understand our clients’ needs and, drawing on our collective knowledge and experience, we then develop plans focused on those needs.”