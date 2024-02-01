Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said the woman’s next of kin have been informed.

A joint investigation with the SFRS is now to be carried out to establish the full circumstances of the fire.

Police have indicated there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.