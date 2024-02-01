Councillors have now moved to issues compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) one several properties - including one that has lain empty since 1999.

Land, a former childcare unit and a car park have also been disposed of to a developer and local housing associations.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Neighbourhood Services and Assets at Glasgow City Council, said: “The decision to compulsory purchase these flats continues the council’s work to not only provide homeless people and families with new homes, but brings empty homes back into productive while increasing the supply and improving the quality of the city’s housing stock.

"We will continue to use such powers and our partnership with local housing associations to make more homes available in Glasgow."

CPOs will be issued for three flats in the Easterhouse, Govanhill and Yorkhill areas of the city and the properties will then be transferred to housing associations to be made available as socially-rented homes for homeless people or families.

A council committee decided to approve compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) for the flats, located at 12 Balcurvie Road, Easterhouse, 221 Allison Street, Govanhill, and 1263 Argyle Street, Yorkhill.

The flat at 12 Balcurvie Road has been lying empty since February 2020, and after its CPO will be transferred to Provanhall Housing Association.

This housing association is in the process of acquiring three other flats within this tenement and all four flats will be brought back into use as social housing.

The CPO of the flat at 221 Allison Street - lying empty since December 2020 and in poor condition - will allow its transfer to Govanhill Housing Association.

The housing association’s acquisition of this flat will allow major common repair works to be carried out and the flat will be brought back to productive use as social housing.

The flat at 1263 Argyle Street has not been occupied since 1999 and appears to have been abandoned.

A number of attempts to contact the owner have been unsuccessful, and this has prevented Yorkhill Housing Association - who own four other flats in the building - from voluntarily acquiring it. The CPO of this flat will make the housing association a majority ownership, and it will be offered as social housing.

Funding for these housing associations acquisition will be made available from the Scottish Government’s Affordable Housing Supply Programme.

The land, former childcare unit and car park has been sold to a developer and local housing associations and will bring more than 80 new homes to the city.

The committee also approved the beginning of negotiations with multiple housing associations on the potential off-market disposals of 10 sites across the city, which together will deliver up to 250 new social homes.

The first disposal approved is at two sites - the sites of the former St Aloysius Primary School and its annexe - in Springburn, respectively 2.3 and 1.6acres in size. After marketing of the sites, the successful bidder at £242,000 was Edzell Property Holdings, to build some 49 new homes will be built.

The second disposal will be at the former Nitshill Childcare Unit at 31 Seamill Street in Nitshill - comprising a purpose-built bungalow with nine bedrooms, a pitched tiled roof, adjoining garage and garden to the front and rear of the property.

This property will be disposed to Wheatley Homes for £325,000 and used as accommodation for vulnerable people.

The third disposal will be the former carpark at 15 Spoutmouth, off the Gallowgate around 100 metres from Glasgow Cross. The 0.49acre site was declared surplus to the council’s operational requirements in November 2023.

The site will be disposed to Wheatley Homes and developed to create 34 new social homes and two commercial retail units - the latter on the ground floor - and generate a receipt of £108,000 to Glasgow City Council.

Mr Kelly added: “The supply of new homes is a very serious challenge in Glasgow and many other places, and meeting this requires new thinking and action. "The approvals of these site disposals - and the beginning of negotiations on the possible disposal of 10 other sites in the city - paves the way for the creation of more housing, and I am pleased to say there is a pipeline of these disposals coming forward.”

The council also gave authority to the beginning of negotiations with housing associations on 10 sites around Glasgow.