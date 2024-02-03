Just imagine, £1,000 lands into your bank account - each and every day for 20 years*!
It might seem too good to be true but this incredible dream could become a reality if you win with a bet on one of America’s favourite lotteries.
LottoGo.com, a leading lottery betting** website, has an exciting daily game called Cash4Life. But it’s not your usual game.
Unlike traditional lotteries, where you get paid out in a lump sum, with LottoGo’s Cash4Life you win £1,000 a day for 20 years* if you hit the top prize.
That’s £1,000 per day, £7,000 per week and £365,000 per year!
The second prize of £1,000 per month for 20 years* is not to be sniffed at either. That’s a handy £12,000 a year!
Cash4Life is operated by The New Jersey Lottery and is strictly for US residents. But now, punters have the opportunity to place a bet on the outcome of the game in the UK through LottoGo’s lottery betting website.
The odds of winning the top prize on Cash4Life is 1 in 21 million which is better than most games including EuroMillions which is 1 in 139 million!
Fancy your chances on tonight’s LottoGo Cash4Life game?
LottoGo is giving our readers a very special deal.
They’re offering new players a chance to pick up two bets for just £1.50 – saving you £3.50!
You could turn £1.50 into £1,000 a day for 20 years*!
Click here to get 2 bets on tonight’s LottoGo Cash4Life
Terms & Conditions:
Offer available to new players only. LottoGo.com is licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the UK Gambling Commission under account number 51692 (For full details of LottoGo.com’s Regulatory Body please see T&Cs ) Gamble Responsibly. www.gambleaware.co.uk
*18+. T&Cs apply. Jackpot prize winners on LottoGo’s Cash4Life will receive £1,000 a day for 20 years. For more details, see our Player Terms and Conditions.
**Lottery betting is making a bet on the result of the official lottery draw — specifically, which lottery balls (numbers) will be drawn. LottoGo.com does not operate a lottery. Members place bets on the outcome of national lotteries. Official lottery tickets and insurance are purchased based on the bets placed so that all winnings are equal to the cash option of national lottery winnings.
