He will also argue independence will see the sector thrive economically while unlocking freedom of movement with EU membership.

In the 10th paper of the Scottish Government’s Building a New Scotland series, which will launch in Glasgow this afternoon, ministers argue the “priceless assets” of the country’s culture sector will lead to a “successful independent nation”.

The minister will say: “Culture is one of Scotland’s priceless assets and we are determined to protect and enhance it, putting it at the heart of our communities for the benefit of everyone.

“These strong foundations could help us become a successful, inclusive, vibrant independent nation.

“Our ambition is to rejoin the EU as a member state in our own right as soon as possible.

Culture and external affairs secretary Angus Robertson. Photo Colin Mearns/The Herald.

“This would mean regaining the immense benefits of free movement of people and the networks that support the exchange of ideas upon which culture thrives.

“It is more important than ever that Scotland has the powers necessary to support and develop our cultural and creative sectors: to ensure that creative professionals can work and collaborate with their peers around the world and ensure that everyone in Scotland can fully benefit for our rich and diverse culture.”

Previous papers in the Building a New Scotland series have focused on the EU membership, the economy, the constitution, migration and citizenship, the marine sector and social security.

First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf last month launched his party's general election campaign with a bid to oust the Scottish Conservatives seven MPs.

He also made a bid to win back independence supporters who may be switching their allegiance to Labour.

Research has shown that while support for independence remains around 50% some Yes supporters are considering switching to back Scottish Labour.

A poll last weekend gave Scottish Labour its biggest lead over the SNP for almost a decade. The research by Norsta put Labour on 36%, up three points since its last poll in October, with the SNP on 33%, down four points in terms of Westminster voting intentions.

In his first major speech of the new year, Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, urged independence supporters to defect from the SNP to “boot the Tories out” of Downing Street.

But the SNP leader, launching his party’s general election campaign in Glasgow, had a blunt message for those whom polls indicate are drifting towards Labour: “If you believe decisions about Scotland should be taken in Scotland – if you believe in independence – then you must vote SNP. If you want to see an independent Scotland, you have to get out and vote for it.”

Mr Yousaf said UK Labour leader Keir Starmer “doesn’t need Scotland to win the election”.

Mr Starmer has described his party’s victory over the SNP at the Rutherglen and Hamilton byelection last October as a “milestone” on its route back to Downing Street.

Mr Sarwar’s has said that electing more Labour MPs would “maximise Scottish influence”.

But countering this, the SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, said that any Scottish Labour MPs elected would “take independence off the table” as soon as they got to the Commons.

Meanwhile, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner will join Mr Sarwar in East Lothian on the campaign trail today.

Ahead of her visit she said the SNP-led Scottish Government is "distracted and tired".

Ms Rayner is aiming to promote the party's "new deal for working people", which would bring in changes to employment law if Labour wins power at Westminster.

The party has pledged to ban exploitative zero-hours contracts as well as fire-and-rehire practices, and abolish anti-union laws passed by the Conservatives.