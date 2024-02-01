Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of a man with a knife at Lanark railway station.

The incident took place around 10pm on Friday, December 29.

It was reported that a large group of young people were gathered at the station and one man attempted to board the train in possession of a knife.

British Transport Police is appealing for anyone with information to make contact with them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 2300154476.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.